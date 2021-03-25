Baker specializes in baklava and more for Triad customers

A new wholesale business based in Kernersville is bringing baklava and more to the Triad.
Dina Abushihab, a 29-year-old Palestinian, opened Baklavanmore in October. For the past few months, she has offered custom orders through her website, but beginning March 20 she began operating a stand on Saturday mornings at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.
Abushihab was born in Jordan to Palestinian parents who moved to Nicaragua when she was 3 years old. She lived in Nicaragua until a year ago, when she married Moe Asad, a Palestinian born in the United States.
Her baking business grew out of boredom, sort of. “I had just moved here and I had a lot of free time,” she said.
Abushihab said she doesn’t consider herself an expert baker, but she and her siblings owned a restaurant in Nicaragua. And that’s where her interest in baklava started.
“We had an Arabic restaurant there,” she said, the kind of place that sold hummus, falafel, shawarma and other Middle Eastern fare. “One day, I told my mom, ‘I want to learn how to make baklava to sell it at the restaurant,’” she said.
“So when I moved here, baklava was really the only thing I knew how to bake. But I had free time and started baking some. And my husband encouraged me to start selling them.”
Abushihab bakes in her home, and she bakes to order. Though she lives in Kernersville, she serves all of the Triad, setting up pickup points in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Greensboro.
People can order and pay on the bakery’s website. Many of the items are available for shipping nationwide.
In addition to selling her baked goods at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax, Abushihab also does occasional pop-ups at area businesses.
As the business’ name implies, baklava is at the heart of the menu. Abushihab makes classic baklava but she isn’t afraid to play around with tradition.
She’ll make baklava ($18 for nine pieces) with the usual walnuts or pistachios, but she also will make it with almonds or even pecans — the latter a nod to her adopted Southern United States.
Though baklava is usually cut into individual squares, Abushihab also will make it as a cake ($30). “It’s the same recipe but in the shape of a cake so people can take it to parties or birthdays or as a thank-you gift to somebody,” she said.
Another riff on baklava involves putting a nut filling in a phyllo cup (9/$18). Some of those incorporate the nontraditional but popular Nutella (a chocolate and hazelnut mixture).
Other items that Baklavanmore sells include date nut cookies and harissa cupcakes. Also known as basbousa or namoura, harissa (not to be confused with the Tunisian chile paste) is a traditional Middle Eastern dessert — though it’s not usually made into cupcakes. “My husband says this is like something your grandma would make when people are coming to visit,” Abushihab said.
And in tribute to her former home of Nicaragua, Abushihab also makes alfajores, a shortbread sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche.
“In Nicaragua, I used to be obsessed with it. Here, I never found anyone who made it,” she said.
Abushihab credits her husband for getting her into the baking business.
“Baklavanmore would not exist without him,” she said. “He pushed me to go forward with it. He set up website and did all the design. And he goes with me to the events.”
(336) 727-7394
@mhastingswsj