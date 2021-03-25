Baker specializes in baklava and more for Triad customers

A new wholesale business based in Kernersville is bringing baklava and more to the Triad.

Dina Abushihab, a 29-year-old Palestinian, opened Baklavanmore in October. For the past few months, she has offered custom orders through her website, but beginning March 20 she began operating a stand on Saturday mornings at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

Abushihab was born in Jordan to Palestinian parents who moved to Nicaragua when she was 3 years old. She lived in Nicaragua until a year ago, when she married Moe Asad, a Palestinian born in the United States.

Her baking business grew out of boredom, sort of. “I had just moved here and I had a lot of free time,” she said.

Abushihab said she doesn’t consider herself an expert baker, but she and her siblings owned a restaurant in Nicaragua. And that’s where her interest in baklava started.

“We had an Arabic restaurant there,” she said, the kind of place that sold hummus, falafel, shawarma and other Middle Eastern fare. “One day, I told my mom, ‘I want to learn how to make baklava to sell it at the restaurant,’” she said.