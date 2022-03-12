Bakery opens in Liberty Plaza

Pour, a new bakery and beverage shop, has opened in the Liberty Plaza building at 102 W. Third St.

Pour is on the lower level, courtyard side of the building, accessed through the breezeway next to Courtside Cafe.

Pour is owned by Terrell Harris and William Furches, who have known each other since childhood.

Furches — whose previous business was Slice of Heaven — is the primary baker, while Harris — who owned a bodega/convenience store on Sixth Street — handles the smoothies and other beverages.

The shop offers not only smoothies, but also coffee and tea. It plans to add wine soon.

Furches' baked goods include his signature pink moscato cake plus cream-cheese danishes, pound cakes, cheesecake brownies and more. The shop also sells quiches, including such flavors as bacon and spinach and broccoli and cheddar.

Pour is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 336-770-8005 or 336-708-1616.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

