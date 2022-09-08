 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bar/coffee shop to open this fall in the West End

The Remedy

Construction is currently underway at 492 West End Blvd., which will be a bar and coffee shop called The Remedy.

 Michael Hastings

A combination bar and coffee shop is expected to open this fall at 492 West End Blvd. in the West End, next to Joymongers Beer Hall and across from Hanes Park.

The Remedy posted on its Instagram account that it is shooting for a November opening.

The space has been empty since Colony Urban Farm, which sold local food and beekeeping supplies, closed in 2019 after just a year in that location.

The 1928 Spanish-style building, once the home of Summit Street Pharmacy, has been home to many businesses over the years, including thrift shops and a bicycle store.

The Remedy will be both “a cozy coffee house and a neighborhood pub,” it said in its post.

“We’ll offer craft coffees, local beers & wines, baked goods, specialty waffles, artisan sandwiches and charcuterie boards.”

A website, Remedyws.com, is currently under construction.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

