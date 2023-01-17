 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beans and greens form the base of comforting winter soups

A recent Facebook query about readers’ favorite winter soups yielded a lot of the expected answers. That’s to say, a lot of hearty, economical and no-fuss recipes that will warm you up on a cold winter’s day.

All the usual suspects were represented in the comments — tomato, butternut squash, cream of mushroom as well as a lot of stews, including Brunswick, posole and all manner of chili.

But aside from those, a certain common denominator ran through the list — actually, two common denominators.

This time of year, many cooks turn to beans and greens when it’s time to put soup on.

Greens are a natural choice this time of year when, well, fresh local produce is limited.

And despite inflation this past year, beans continue to give a lot of value. They are filling, cheap and nutritious — and you can’t ask for more than that.

I came up with three soups that combine beans and greens in tasty ways.

I adapted a soup suggested by Lisa Schaner, which she got from North Carolina Field & Family, that combines collards and Great Northern beans. It starts off with the usual garlic and onion but finishes with lemon, basil and heavy cream — which go surprisingly well with the collards.

Severine Utiger shared a recipe for red lentil soup. I took the idea and ran with it to create my own soup, making it a more spicy curry with jalapeño spice and plenty of cumin, as well as the addition of spinach.

Lee Morgan and others suggested a Tuscan style soup with white beans. I took some ideas from several recipes — as well as one I used to make years ago — to create a simple, satisfying soup with tomatoes, rosemary, kale and Parmesan.

All of these soups are vegetarian, or at least can be. But pork is a natural partner for both beans and greens, so feel free to add some crispy bacon or hot Italian sausage or similar meat to boost the flavor even more.

Tuscan White Bean and Kale Soup

Makes 6 servings

1 pound bulk Italian sausage (optional) or 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 celery sticks, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 14.5-ounce can chopped tomatoes

1 tablespoon fresh or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 quart reduced-sodium or vegetable or chicken broth

2 15-ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Salt and pepper

2 cups chopped kale

½ cup grated Parmesan

1. In a soup pot, sauté sausage, if using, over medium heat until it is lightly brown and has begun to render its fat. If not using sausage, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery and cook till slightly softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds.

2. Add tomatoes, rosemary, broth and beans and bring to a simmer. Taste and add salt and pepper. Add kale and simmer until tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

4. To serve, top each bowl with a tablespoon or two of grated Parmesan.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Creamy White Bean and Collard Soup

Makes 4 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil or 4 slices bacon, chopped (optional)

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

3 cups collards, stemmed and chopped

1½ teaspoons salt

2 15-ounce can Great Northern or other white beans, rinsed and drained

1 quart vegetable or chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1. Heat oil in soup pot over medium heat, or, if using bacon, omit the oil and add bacon. Cook bacon, stirring, till crispy and remove with slotted spoon. Stir in onion and cook till slightly softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds. Stir in collards and salt and cook until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Add beans, broth and basil to pot and bring to a simmer. Simmer about 20 minutes, until collards are tender.

3. Stir in cream and lemon and heat thoroughly. Taste and add more salt if needed. Garnish with bacon if desired.

Recipe adapted from North Carolina Field & Family

Curried Red Lentil Soup With Spinach

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons grated fresh gingerroot

1 jalapeno, finely chopped

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 pound (about 2¼ cups) red lentils, rinsed and drained

1½ to 2 quarts reduced-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 14-ounce can coconut milk (See Note)

5 ounces baby spinach, coarsely chopped

Juice of ½ lemon, or more to taste

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Heat olive oil over medium heat in soup pot. Add butter, onion, celery and carrots and cook until slightly softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, ginger, jalapeno, curry, cumin, cayenne and salt and cook 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Add lentils and 1½ quarts broth and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer until lentils are tender, about 20 minutes. I

3. Stir in coconut milk. If desired, puree mixture. If soup is too thick, add a little more broth. Add spinach and lemon juice and cook until just until spinach is wilted and tender, about 3 minutes. Taste and add salt, spices and lemon juice if needed. Serve garnished with cilantro.

Note: Instead of coconut milk, you could use about 1½ cups more broth. Or you could substitute heavy cream. Alternatively, plain yogurt could be added once the pot is off the heat.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

