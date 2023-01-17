Beans and greens form the base of comforting winter soups

Tuscan White Bean and Kale Soup Makes 6 servings 1 pound bulk Italian sausage (optional) or 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, chopped 2 carrots, peeled and chopped 2 celery sticks, chopped 3 garlic cloves, minced Pinch crushed red pepper flakes 1 14.5-ounce can chopped tomatoes 1 tablespoon fresh or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary 1 quart reduced-sodium or vegetable or chicken broth 2 15-ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained Salt and pepper 2 cups chopped kale ½ cup grated Parmesan 1. In a soup pot, sauté sausage, if using, over medium heat until it is lightly brown and has begun to render its fat. If not using sausage, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery and cook till slightly softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds. 2. Add tomatoes, rosemary, broth and beans and bring to a simmer. Taste and add salt and pepper. Add kale and simmer until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. 4. To serve, top each bowl with a tablespoon or two of grated Parmesan. Recipe by Michael Hastings

Creamy White Bean and Collard Soup Makes 4 servings 2 tablespoons olive oil or 4 slices bacon, chopped (optional) 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, minced ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes 3 cups collards, stemmed and chopped 1½ teaspoons salt 2 15-ounce can Great Northern or other white beans, rinsed and drained 1 quart vegetable or chicken broth 1 cup heavy cream ¼ cup chopped fresh basil Juice and zest of 1 lemon 1. Heat oil in soup pot over medium heat, or, if using bacon, omit the oil and add bacon. Cook bacon, stirring, till crispy and remove with slotted spoon. Stir in onion and cook till slightly softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds. Stir in collards and salt and cook until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. 2. Add beans, broth and basil to pot and bring to a simmer. Simmer about 20 minutes, until collards are tender. 3. Stir in cream and lemon and heat thoroughly. Taste and add more salt if needed. Garnish with bacon if desired. Recipe adapted from North Carolina Field & Family