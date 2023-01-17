Beans and greens form the base of comforting winter soups

A recent Facebook query about readers’ favorite winter soups yielded a lot of the expected answers. That’s to say, a lot of hearty, economical and no-fuss recipes that will warm you up on a cold winter’s day.
All the usual suspects were represented in the comments — tomato, butternut squash, cream of mushroom as well as a lot of stews, including Brunswick, posole and all manner of chili.
But aside from those, a certain common denominator ran through the list — actually, two common denominators.
This time of year, many cooks turn to beans and greens when it’s time to put soup on.
Greens are a natural choice this time of year when, well, fresh local produce is limited.
And despite inflation this past year, beans continue to give a lot of value. They are filling, cheap and nutritious — and you can’t ask for more than that.
I came up with three soups that combine beans and greens in tasty ways.
I adapted a soup suggested by Lisa Schaner, which she got from North Carolina Field & Family, that combines collards and Great Northern beans. It starts off with the usual garlic and onion but finishes with lemon, basil and heavy cream — which go surprisingly well with the collards.
Severine Utiger shared a recipe for red lentil soup. I took the idea and ran with it to create my own soup, making it a more spicy curry with jalapeño spice and plenty of cumin, as well as the addition of spinach.
Lee Morgan and others suggested a Tuscan style soup with white beans. I took some ideas from several recipes — as well as one I used to make years ago — to create a simple, satisfying soup with tomatoes, rosemary, kale and Parmesan.
All of these soups are vegetarian, or at least can be. But pork is a natural partner for both beans and greens, so feel free to add some crispy bacon or hot Italian sausage or similar meat to boost the flavor even more.