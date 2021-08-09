Bee Younited Festival to feature food, music, farm demos and more Aug. 14 at fairgrounds

Mother’s Finest Urban Farm will be the host of the Bee Younited Festival, featuring food, live music, farm demos and more, from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

DJ Kool will perform at 5 p.m., followed by Mother's Finest at 7 p.m.

Food will be available from about a half-dozen food trucks, including Taste of Jamaica and Duck Donuts.

There will be a live chef's cookoff competition at about 1:30 p.m.

There will be a bee exhibition and demonstrations of metal casting, composting and more. There also will be demonstration will live goats, arts and crafts activities for kids, and about 25 craft and retail vendors.

The festival is organized by Samantha Foxx, the owner of Mother's Finest Urban Farm. Foxx is a local beekeeper and farmer who was recently featured in the short documentary film "Believe in Ghosts."

Admission is $15.

For parking, enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit wsfairgrounds.com or the festival's event page on Facebook.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

