 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bee Younited Festival to feature food, music, farm demos and more Aug. 14 at fairgrounds
0 Comments

Bee Younited Festival to feature food, music, farm demos and more Aug. 14 at fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WSM Samantha Foxx Mothers Finest

Samantha Foxx Winship, owner of Mother’s Finest Urban Farm, holds a basket of freshly picked zucchini and squash as she stands for a portrait in her greenhouse on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Allison Lee Isley

Mother’s Finest Urban Farm will be the host of the Bee Younited Festival, featuring food, live music, farm demos and more, from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

DJ Kool will perform at 5 p.m., followed by Mother's Finest at 7 p.m.

Food will be available from about a half-dozen food trucks, including Taste of Jamaica and Duck Donuts.

There will be a live chef's cookoff competition at about 1:30 p.m.

There will be a bee exhibition and demonstrations of metal casting, composting and more. There also will be demonstration will live goats, arts and crafts activities for kids, and about 25 craft and retail vendors.

The festival is organized by Samantha Foxx, the owner of Mother's Finest Urban Farm. Foxx is a local beekeeper and farmer who was recently featured in the short documentary film "Believe in Ghosts."

Admission is $15. 

For parking, enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit wsfairgrounds.com or the festival's event page on Facebook.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beyonce is launching a cowboy inspired collection soon

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News