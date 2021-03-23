Beer-batter shrimp make a nice alternative taco filling

Fried fish tacos are a favorite seafood dish in our house, especially when cod is on sale at my local grocery.

Every once in a while, though, I load my flour or corn tortillas with fried shrimp instead. It’s just as flavorful as fish, but somehow feels more festive. It’s easy to prepare and cooks up even faster than fish.

Sometimes I simply toss the shrimp in a little flour to make it crunchy, but I also love a good beer batter. This recipe uses half all-purpose and half rice flours for a light and crispy batter. I used a white winter lager because that’s what was in my fridge, but have also made it with Irish red ale. Just be careful to add the beer slowly and mix as you go, so the batter is free of lumps and has the consistency of a thick pancake batter.

Shredded cabbage and sliced radish add to the tacos’ crunch. I tend to follow a “more is better” philosophy here, so I add a lot of tangy lime crema and salsa verde. You also could pump up the flavor with more avocado or a heavy sprinkle of chopped cilantro.

That’s the great thing about tacos: You can customize each and every bite.