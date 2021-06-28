 Skip to main content
Big Chill ice-cream social set for July 18 in Industry Hill
Homemade ice cream at The Big Chill charity event at BB&T Ballpark in 2015.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The Big Chill annual ice-cream social is back. The event, canceled last year because of the pandemic, will be from 2 to 6 p.m. July 18 this year.

This year's Big Chill, a fundraiser for The Shalom Project, will be held in a new location in Industry Hill, near the northern end of Trade Street downtown, in the Ninth Street parking lot adjacent to Winston Junction Market, Ramkat and Wise Man Brewing Co.

The event will include ice-cream samples, live music, a children’s fun area, food trucks, local celebreties sitting on ice to raise money, and - new this year - ice cream floats (both beer and soda based!). There also will be a craft fair and indoor music venue.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to support The Shalom Project, which assists people in need with food and clothing, free medical care and prescriptions, and supports long-term initiatives to fight poverty.

For more information, visit theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill or @theshalomproject on Facebook.

For more information, visit theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill or @theshalomproject on Facebook.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

