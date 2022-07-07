Big Chill ice-cream social will be July 17

The Big Chill is back. This annual ice-cream social, a fundraiser for The Shalom Project, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. July 17 in Industry Hill on Ninth Street, at Winston-Salem Junction, Wiseman Brewing and the parking lots in between.

The event features a variety of local organizations that make ice cream just for the occasion and hand out samples.

There also will be live music, kids activities and a “cold calling” fundraiser. The latter involves local celebrities who sit on blocks of ice while calling friends to ask for donations.

Music this year will be provided by Los Acoustic Guys and DaShawn Hickman and Sacred Steel.

Admission is free. Donations are suggested.

The Shalom Project is a local nonprofitt that offers community support to those in need in the form of a medical clinic, food pantry, clothing closet and more.

For more information, visit theshalomprojectnc.org or call 336-721-0606.