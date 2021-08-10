Big Sip Craft Beverage & Mac 'n' Cheese Festival will be Aug. 14

The Big Sip Craft Beverage & Mac ‘n’ Cheese Festival will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Benton Convention Center downtown on Fifth Street.

The event is organized by OUR Local, a media company in Greensboro. It combines local craft beer, wine and liquor tastings with samples of mac ’n’ cheese from local restaurants.

This year’s event will include such distilleries as Pinetop from Raleigh, Muddy River from Belmont, Old Nick Williams from Lewisville and Sutler’s Spirit from Winston-Salem.

The more than 20 participating breweries include Wicked Weed, Hi-Wire, Angry Troll, Appalachian Mountain, White Street, Foothills, Fiddlin’ Fish and Incendiary.

Participating wineries include Sanctuary and Locklear.

Restaurants or caterers expected to participate in the mac ’n’ cheese cookoff include Campus Gas, Lean Back Soul Food, Senor Bravo and Cin Cin Burger Bar.