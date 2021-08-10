Big Sip Craft Beverage & Mac 'n' Cheese Festival will be Aug. 14

The Big Sip Craft Beverage & Mac ‘n’ Cheese Festival will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Benton Convention Center downtown on Fifth Street.
The event is organized by OUR Local, a media company in Greensboro. It combines local craft beer, wine and liquor tastings with samples of mac ’n’ cheese from local restaurants.
This year’s event will include such distilleries as Pinetop from Raleigh, Muddy River from Belmont, Old Nick Williams from Lewisville and Sutler’s Spirit from Winston-Salem.
The more than 20 participating breweries include Wicked Weed, Hi-Wire, Angry Troll, Appalachian Mountain, White Street, Foothills, Fiddlin’ Fish and Incendiary.
Participating wineries include Sanctuary and Locklear.
Restaurants or caterers expected to participate in the mac ’n’ cheese cookoff include Campus Gas, Lean Back Soul Food, Senor Bravo and Cin Cin Burger Bar.
Tickets are $45 in advance plus $15 for the mac ’n’ cheese tasting for a 1 p.m. admission, or $30 in advance plus $15 for the mac ’n’ cheese tasting for a 3 p.m. admission. Prices at the door go up to $50 and $40, respectively. Attendees can get a $5 ticket discount by using the OUR Local mobile app. Tickets also are available for only the mac ‘n’ cheese tastings.
Attendees must be 21 or older.
For tickets or more information, visit www.bigsipfest.com.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ