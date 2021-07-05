Biggby Coffee coming to Hickory Tree Crossing

A new coffee franchise is coming to N.C. 150 near the Forsyth/Davidson county line.

Biggby Coffee is set to open at the end of August or beginning of September at 12201 N.C. 150, Suite 1, in the Hickory Tree Crossing shopping center anchored by Food Lion.

Jodi and Robert Nye are the franchisees for the new location.

Biggby Coffee was founded in Lansing, Mich., in 1995 as Beaner’s Coffee, which changed the name to Biggby in 2008. The company has more than 240 locations in 11 states. Its sole North Carolina location is in Burlington.

“We’re originally from Michigan,” Jodi Neye said. “And my parents when they come to visit would bring me a bunch of frozen coffee in their mobile home. When we heard they were in Burlington, we went over there, and then decided to invest.”

Nye said that Biggby’s menu has about 400 drinks — available hot, iced or frozen. The store also sells smoothies and a few food items, including bagel sandwiches.

@mhastingsWSJ

