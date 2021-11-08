Biggby Coffee opens on N.C. 150, just over the Forsyth County line in Davidson

There’s a new coffee franchise in town.
Actually, Biggby Coffee is just out of town, at 12201 N.C. 150, Suite 1, in the Hickory Tree Crossing shopping center. That’s in Davidson County, just across the Forsyth/Davidson line, though it has a Winston-Salem address.
Biggby Coffee was founded in Lansing, Mich., in 1995 as Beaner’s Coffee, which changed the name to Biggby in 2008. The company has more than 240 locations in 11 states. Its only other North Carolina location is in Burlington.
The franchisee at Hickory Tree Crossing is a husband-and-wife team, Jodi and Rob Nye. Jodi is a former chiropractic assistant, and Rob is an occupational therapist. This is their first venture in the food and beverage business.
“We moved down here six years ago from Michigan,” Jodi Nye said. “Every time my parents would come to visit, I’d get them to bring me a bunch of frozen coffee in their mobile home. That’s the two things I missed most — my family and Biggby coffee.”
Nye said that Biggby coffee has a unique taste — one she couldn’t find in other coffee shops in our area, so she and her husband decided to open their own franchise.
The Hickory Tree Crossing location, which includes a drive-thru, opened Oct. 26.
Nye said that Biggby’s menu has about 300 drinks, and every flavor is available hot, iced or frozen. The shop also sells smoothies.
She said that the specialty lattes are the bestsellers. The menu changes five times a year, and Biggby just recently switched to the holiday/winter menu that includes a Snow Mint Mocha, Eggnog Crème Freeze and Cookie Butter Latte.
Other specialty lattes include the popular Teddy Bear (white chocolate and caramel) and Honey Cinnamon Vanilla. Specialty lattes run $5.19 for 16 ounces, $5.39 for 20 ounces and $5.99 for 24 ounces.
Jodi Nye said that customers can get drinks with or without espresso. Biggby has a handful of Energy Blasts, made with Red Bull or Zip! (Biggby’s plant-based energy and immunity drink). They include the Sparkling Pink Zip! Mocktail with Zip!, strawberry, coconut, sparkling water and strawberries, and Kickin’ Raspberry Mocktail, made with Red Bull, lemonade, raspberry and a slice of lemon.
Other drinks include tea and hot chocolate.
The store does not have a kitchen for baking but it does sell a few food items, including muffins, cookies, donut holes and “bragels.” The latter are breakfast-style warm bagel sandwiches ($4.49 to $5.49) with such fillings as turkey and Havarti or sausage, egg and cheese.
The Nyes said that though Biggby may be new to Winston-Salem, anyone from Michigan knows the name. They are confident enough that people in this area will like Biggby as much as they do — so confident, in fact, that they hope to open two more Biggby shops in the next few years. Rob Nye said that Biggby’s long-term plan is to open 50 Biggby shops in North Carolina in the next 10 years.
