Biggby Coffee opens on N.C. 150, just over the Forsyth County line in Davidson

She said that the specialty lattes are the bestsellers. The menu changes five times a year, and Biggby just recently switched to the holiday/winter menu that includes a Snow Mint Mocha, Eggnog Crème Freeze and Cookie Butter Latte.

Other specialty lattes include the popular Teddy Bear (white chocolate and caramel) and Honey Cinnamon Vanilla. Specialty lattes run $5.19 for 16 ounces, $5.39 for 20 ounces and $5.99 for 24 ounces.

Jodi Nye said that customers can get drinks with or without espresso. Biggby has a handful of Energy Blasts, made with Red Bull or Zip! (Biggby’s plant-based energy and immunity drink). They include the Sparkling Pink Zip! Mocktail with Zip!, strawberry, coconut, sparkling water and strawberries, and Kickin’ Raspberry Mocktail, made with Red Bull, lemonade, raspberry and a slice of lemon.

Other drinks include tea and hot chocolate.

The store does not have a kitchen for baking but it does sell a few food items, including muffins, cookies, donut holes and “bragels.” The latter are breakfast-style warm bagel sandwiches ($4.49 to $5.49) with such fillings as turkey and Havarti or sausage, egg and cheese.