Biscuitville makes Top 10 list of best regional fast food

USA Today has ranked Biscuitville No. 8 on a list of the 10 best regional fast-food restaurants.

The restaurant, based in Greensboro, was listed in the 2022 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest.

The list's regional restaurants, which USA Today said are “so good that they are worth traveling across the county to try,” can only be found in certain states or regions of the country.

The winners, decided by a public vote, were announced March 11.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best regional fast-food restaurants in the nation,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “It’s an honor knowing this vote was decided by guests we welcome into our restaurants each day. We see this recognition as a testament to our great guest experience.”

Biscuitville was founded in 1966 by Maurice Jennings in Burlington.

The company now employs more than 2,000 people in 68 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia.

For more information about Biscuitville, visit Biscuitville.com.

For more information about the USA Today contest and other winners, visit www.10best.com/awards/travel.

