Biscuitville using local Red Clay Gourmet pimento cheese on its biscuits

Red Clay Gourmet, based in Winston-Salem, has teamed up with Biscuitville, based in Greensboro, to supply Red Clay's Flame Roasted Jalapeño Pimento Cheese to the biscuit chain this month.

Michele and Lance Sawyer started Red Clay Gourmet in 2011 while operating First Street Draught House, a restaurant in Winston-Salem. The line of gourmet pimento cheese proved so popular that the couple closed the restaurant in 2018 to devote their time to Red Clay.

Red Clay Gourmet pimento cheese is available locally at certain Lowes Foods (Kernersville, Advance, Clemmons, Lewisville and Winston-Salem's Robinhood Road and Oliver's Crossing stores), as well as Whole Foods Market, Publix and Buie's Market.

“We love Biscuitville, and we believe our pimento cheese is the perfect match for a fresh, hot Biscuitville biscuit,” Michele Sawyer said in a statement. “Red Clay Gourmet is made in small batches, by hand, with the highest quality ingredients. You really can taste the difference in every bite.”

Biscuitville, founded in 1966, focuses on from-scratch biscuits "baked fresh every 15 minutes," according to the company, which operates 68 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia.

For more information, visit Biscuitville.com or redclaygourmet.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

