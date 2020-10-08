Bistro rolls with the changes to keep doors open in Winston-Salem despite a pandemic

Mozelle’s now opens a half-hour later and closes an hour earlier. Smith and Pierce also decided to stay open between lunch and dinner hours. “People are eating at different times now. They want to beat the rush,” Smith said.

Smith and Pierce also have tweaked the menu. They haven’t added any foods that you wouldn’t expect them to serve, but in general they have trimmed the menu, to reduce food waste and costs, and to reflect what people are buying. During Phase One, they eliminated many of the seafood entrees and a filet – expensive items that didn’t travel well in a takeout container.

They brought back some dishes with Phase Two, but in general they stuck with their core menu, their best-sellers. “No one has been buying specials,” Smith said, referring to the daily, often creative menu add-ons that historically are very popular at nice restaurants.

“We stripped it down to the classic dishes,” Pierce said. “We stuck to the things we did best, and it served us well. We just eliminated everything that didn’t sell well.”

Smith and Pierce can boast today that they can pay their bills, even if business is only 65% or 70% of what it was this time last year.