Black Mountain Chocolate spreads out in spacious new home in Bailey South

The nearly 5,000-square-foot space is shaped as a long thin rectangle that takes customers first past display windows that let them view the chocolate making, then by shelves full of packaged bars and drinking chocolate, a counter with cookies and more treats and a demonstration counter and bar area. The end of the shop is a cozy lounge area with sofa, chairs and cushioned booths.

“We love the new space. It’s a lot more inviting,” Peters said. He added that the main reason for the move was to provide more room for customers to hang out.

Black Mountain’s core menu from the old space has made the move, so customers can enjoy not only their favorite chocolate bars, but also cookies, brownies and other items.

It still offers the same full line of espresso drinks — but now it has a bigger machine for that.

Black Mountain’s chocolate bars ($6 for 2.25 ounces) include such varieties as goat’s milk, sea salt, espresso, cocoa nibs and signature dark — all clock in at 70% chocolate except the goat’s milk bar, which has 53% chocolate. (The latter is still categorized as dark chocolate, but just barely.)

Black Mountain’s cookies ($2.50) include chocolate chunk, peanut butter and cherry vanilla oatmeal.