Black Mouuntain Chocolate announced on its Facebook page that it will close for good on March 11.

In the post, the company indicated that it wasn’t doing enough business to stay open.

“We just needed a few more people to experience our magic, and we couldn’t seem to get them in the door. Combined with the lingering impact of the pandemic, the difficulty in finding BMC-quality staff, dramatic cost increases for all of our raw materials and supplies, the hill was just too high to climb,” the post said.

Black Mountain Chocolate was founded in Black Mountain, but it moved to Winston-Salem in 2014 after Brent and Millie Peters bought the company.

It was barely more than two years ago, in January 2021, when Black Mountain moved from its first Winston-Salem location, at 732 N. Trade St., into a much larger space at 450 N. Patterson Ave. in Innovation Quarter – making it the first retail business in the Bailey South building.

The move was designed to create more of a gathering spot, with an increased emphasis on sales of coffee, baked goods, gelato and alcohol beverages, though the company continued to make chocolate.

The Facebook post thanked supporters and hinted that the company had some special plans for its final weekend.

“You will have one last chance to stow away your favorite treats! Don't miss out. Saturday, March 11. Stay tuned for more details as the date approaches. Thank you for helping create the magic that was the BMC community. You have been the best supporters, and we will be forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you….”