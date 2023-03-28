The Board Babe, which began as a charcuterie-board business in the middle of the pandemic, has moved to a new home and expanded its concept to a French-style café.

The Board Babe Charcuterie & Wine Bar opened March 18 at 1008 Poplar St.

Taylor Hedges started The Board Babe in December 2020 in the former Tart Sweets location at 848 W. Fifth St. She initially was doing charcuterie boards for takeout, but by February 2021, she had transitioned to a small café serving sandwiches, beer and wine.

Hedges said she had kind of soured on the Fifth Street location after a break-in at the end of 2021 caused $165,000 worth of damage. “Things didn’t go that great afterward. We were closed for so long. People didn’t really know what was going on,” Hedges said.

It took her almost three months to repair the damage and reopen. Once she did, she said, she focused more on catering. “We do a lot of grazing tables, plus we have a lot of other catering options. We have a French pastry chef, so we can do cakes, pastries, sandwiches, pasta salads. We can cater full weddings now.”

But Hedges still wanted to have a retail location, and she ultimately decided she wanted to leave Fifth Street. She ended up renovating a 1,500-square-foot house on Poplar Street. “There’s a lot going on around here now with Lesser Known (Beer Co.) and East of Texas. And the new space fits my style more,” she said.

The new business features sandwiches on baguettes and croissants, plus charcuterie boards. “We also have French pastries. All of our wine is French, and we have beer, too. We’re going full French,” Hedges said.

Pastry chef Kara Honneger is baking a variety of pastries, which change regularly. They include cream puffs, profiteroles, cheese Danish, berry and custard puff pastries, chocolate croissants and espresso chocolate chip cookies. There also are scones in such flavors as goat cheese and jalapeno, and cheddar and rosemary.

The menu has steady offerings of Hedges’ popular charcuterie boards and a rotating menu of sandwiches and quiches.

Charcuterie boards start at $15 and go up to $55 for ones that serve up to three people and can feature a mix of meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, jam and crackers.

Sandwiches are available alone for $10.95 or with such sides as pasta salad or fresh fruit for $14.95. Recent sandwiches included chicken salad with pecans and cranberries on a croissant, and smoked ham and Gruyere on a baguette. Recent quiche flavors ($10.95 a slice or $14.95 as a meal) included broccoli and cheddar, and veggie and goat cheese.

Hedges was still waiting on her ABC permits but expected them to come through this week.

Hedges, 25, said she never imagined she’d be running a full-time café and catering business a few years ago when she started posting photos of charcuterie boards on Instagram as a hobby.

“It was all just for fun. But it really grew from there. It got to a point where I had to stop or do more,” she said.

“But when it presented itself as an opportunity, I definitely wanted to take it.”

