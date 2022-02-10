Boba tea and ramen shop to open off Hanes Mall Boulevard

Binki Cafe plans to open April 1 at 3894 Oxford Station Way in the spot formerly occupied by Curryfic.

Binki Cafe sells boba tea and ramen.

Curryfic, a fast-casual Indian restaurant, had been in that spot less than two years. It was preceded by Fresh Melt, which also closed after less than two years.

Binki Cafe will be the second location for a restaurant begun in Charlotte.

Husband-and-wife R'nold and Aurora Tanchico bought Binki from its original owner several years ago after to moving to Charlotte from Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem residents may know the Tanchicos as the owners of a Filipino food store called New Manila that was on Peters Creek Parkway for several years, starting in 2006.

Binki has been named the best boba tea spot by Charlotte Magazine and one of the city's best ramen spots by the Charlotte Observer's Charlotte Five city guide.

In addition to boba tea and ramen, Binki also sells stir-fried noodles, teriyaki bowls, Korean rice cakes and Filipino lumpia rolls.

For more information visit @binkicafecharlotte on Facebook or https://binkicafe.menufy.com

@mhastingsWSJ

