Bojangles has brought back its fried fish-filet sandwich for Lent this year.

The Bojangler consists of a crispy fish filet, seasoned with Bo’s Famous Seasoning and topped with cheese and creamy tartar sauce on a buttery bun.

“The Bojangler is unlike any other fish sandwich on the market,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles’ vice president of menu and culinary innovation, noting the company's proprietary seasoning blend.

Lent is the Christian observance that commemorates Jesus' 40 days of fasting in the desert. During Lent, many Christians avoid eating meat on Fridays, and often choose fish instead.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts to Good Friday, which is April 6 this year.

Customers can order the fish sandwich through Bojangles app as well as in stores.

For more information, visit www.bojangles.com.