Bojangles to close Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give staff a break

Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.

Affected stores will close at their regular times the Sunday prior and reopen at their regular times the following Tuesday.

The closings will affect nine Bojangles restaurants in Winston-Salem, 10 in Greensboro, three in High Point, two in Clemmons and two in Kernersville.

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” said Bojangles CEO Jose Armario. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

A spokesperson said that the days off are unpaid but will not count as personal time off.

The company said it was responding to industrywide labor shortages and other stresses put on its employees who’ve worked hard through the pandemic. It also said it plans to announce additional employee benefits soon.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this creates for our customers, but we hope they’ll stop by Tuesday through Sunday, and all other Mondays to be greeted with the same Southern hospitality and smiles we’re known for — perhaps even bigger after a day off,” Armario said.

