Bojangles to introduce hard sweet tea

Bojangles is getting into the alcohol business — but not at its restaurants.

Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have announced a partnership to produce Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea to be distributed through retail supermarkets and convenience stores.

AMB is a craft brewery established in 2013 and based in Boone. Bojangles, based in Charlotte, now has about 800 restaurants known for its fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea.

“This collaboration is something sweet,” said Jackie Woodward, the chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles. “Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

The hard tea is expected in stores in March. It will be sold in individual 16-ounce cans and in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Participating retailers will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and others in North and South Carolina.

“AMB couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with such an iconic Carolina company,” said Nathan Kelischek, AMB’s founder and brewmaster. “Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its ‘legendary’ title. AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways.”