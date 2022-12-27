Book aims to help cooks 'make a meal out of almost anything'

The latest book from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street aims to help cooks “make a meal out of almost anything.”
“Milk Street: Cook What You Have” ($35, Voracious/Little, Brown) is designed to help cooks utilize pantry and other staples so they can always put a meal on the table — whether they had planned one or not.
The recipes in the book focus on those easy-to-find foods — especially the shelf-stable or frozen ones — that almost everyone keeps in the kitchen year-round. Such ingredients as pasta, beans, chicken breasts and more figure in about 225 recipes that include appetizers, sides, main dishes and desserts.
“Cook What You Have” also suggests an expanded list of pantry items to help broaden the possibilities. On that list are such items as bacon, capers, kimchi, miso, fresh ginger root, Parmesan cheese and olives.
The book is organized primarily by ingredients, so cooks who have lots of beans, for example, can go straight to a section that offers a handful of different bean dishes, such as Cuban-style black beans and rice, Turkish white-bean salad and pasta e fagioli.
Canned tomatoes star in Indian-style tomato-ginger soup and chilaquiles rojos. Canned tuna shows up in pan-fried tuna cakes with yogurt-caper sauce and tuna tostadas with chipotle, corn and quick-pickled onion.
Pasta, of course, is featured throughout the book, but also has its own section, including garlicky peanut noodles and pearl couscous “risotto” with chicken and spinach.
Rice and grain dishes include quinoa and black-bean burgers and curried fried rice with shrimp and pineapple.
Lentils get their own section with such recipes as Spanish-style lentil stew and lentil salad with tahini, almonds and pomegranate molasses.
Store-bought broth also is on the list for jump-starting a meal, with Greek egg-lemon soup and curried rice and vegetable soup.
There are recipes for sweet potatoes, potatoes and brassica vegetables (including cauliflower and broccoli). There are recipes for eggs, including omelets, egg salad and more.
Proteins include tofu (Jamaican-style tofu curry), chicken (chicken and chickpea tagine), and sausage (tomato and sausage ragu over polenta).
Other recipes feature frozen vegetables (turmeric-spiced spinach and potatoes), frozen shrimp (shrimp fra diavolo) and other seafood (oven-fried fish sticks).
Remaining sections target bread (kimchi grilled cheese with ham) and tortillas (pizzadilla with tomato and olives).
The book wraps up with such easy desserts as coconut bars with almonds and chocolate, banana-cashew hand pies, and streusel-topped jam tart.
Kimball says in the book that good, experienced cooks always start their meal planning with what’s on hand. It’s simply easier and more efficient than planning far in advance or running to the store every time they find a recipe they like.
Learning to make the most out of what’s in the cupboard, though, takes a little practice, he said. But the benefits are great, and it’s the first step to cooking without a recipe, which should be every cook’s goal.
“Freed from a recipe, we start to connect with our ingredients and develop the creativity and intuition that allow us to improvise based on the season and food in front of us,” Kimball wrote.
“And that’s when cooking becomes an adventure, because you never know what tomorrow may bring.”