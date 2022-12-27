 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book aims to help cooks 'make a meal out of almost anything'

The latest book from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street aims to help cooks “make a meal out of almost anything.”

“Milk Street: Cook What You Have” ($35, Voracious/Little, Brown) is designed to help cooks utilize pantry and other staples so they can always put a meal on the table — whether they had planned one or not.

The recipes in the book focus on those easy-to-find foods — especially the shelf-stable or frozen ones — that almost everyone keeps in the kitchen year-round. Such ingredients as pasta, beans, chicken breasts and more figure in about 225 recipes that include appetizers, sides, main dishes and desserts.

“Cook What You Have” also suggests an expanded list of pantry items to help broaden the possibilities. On that list are such items as bacon, capers, kimchi, miso, fresh ginger root, Parmesan cheese and olives.

The book is organized primarily by ingredients, so cooks who have lots of beans, for example, can go straight to a section that offers a handful of different bean dishes, such as Cuban-style black beans and rice, Turkish white-bean salad and pasta e fagioli.

Canned tomatoes star in Indian-style tomato-ginger soup and chilaquiles rojos. Canned tuna shows up in pan-fried tuna cakes with yogurt-caper sauce and tuna tostadas with chipotle, corn and quick-pickled onion.

Pasta, of course, is featured throughout the book, but also has its own section, including garlicky peanut noodles and pearl couscous “risotto” with chicken and spinach.

Rice and grain dishes include quinoa and black-bean burgers and curried fried rice with shrimp and pineapple.

Lentils get their own section with such recipes as Spanish-style lentil stew and lentil salad with tahini, almonds and pomegranate molasses.

Store-bought broth also is on the list for jump-starting a meal, with Greek egg-lemon soup and curried rice and vegetable soup.

There are recipes for sweet potatoes, potatoes and brassica vegetables (including cauliflower and broccoli). There are recipes for eggs, including omelets, egg salad and more.

Proteins include tofu (Jamaican-style tofu curry), chicken (chicken and chickpea tagine), and sausage (tomato and sausage ragu over polenta).

Other recipes feature frozen vegetables (turmeric-spiced spinach and potatoes), frozen shrimp (shrimp fra diavolo) and other seafood (oven-fried fish sticks).

Remaining sections target bread (kimchi grilled cheese with ham) and tortillas (pizzadilla with tomato and olives).

The book wraps up with such easy desserts as coconut bars with almonds and chocolate, banana-cashew hand pies, and streusel-topped jam tart.

Kimball says in the book that good, experienced cooks always start their meal planning with what’s on hand. It’s simply easier and more efficient than planning far in advance or running to the store every time they find a recipe they like.

Learning to make the most out of what’s in the cupboard, though, takes a little practice, he said. But the benefits are great, and it’s the first step to cooking without a recipe, which should be every cook’s goal.

“Freed from a recipe, we start to connect with our ingredients and develop the creativity and intuition that allow us to improvise based on the season and food in front of us,” Kimball wrote.

“And that’s when cooking becomes an adventure, because you never know what tomorrow may bring.”

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Pizzadilla with Tomatoes and Olives

Makes one 12- to 13-inch pizzadilla

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

½ medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 12- to 13-inch (burrito- size) flour tortilla

2 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded (½ cup)

2 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded (½ cup)

½ cup chopped pitted black olives

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Optional garnish: Chopped fresh basil

1. Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a medium bowl, toss together the tomatoes, onion, 1 tablespoon oil, pepper flakes and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. In a 12-inch oven-safe skillet over medium, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil until barely smoking. Add the tortilla and, using a wide metal spatula, press it against the skillet; the edges of the tortilla will form a lip. Remove the pan from the heat. Sprinkle both cheeses onto the tortilla, then scatter on the tomato- onion mixture followed by the olives.

3. Place the skillet in the oven and bake until the tortilla is browned at the edges and the cheese is browned and bubbling, about 10 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven (the handle will be hot) and slide the pizzadilla onto a cutting board. Cut into wedges.

Recipe from “Milk Street: Cook What You Have” (Voracious/Little, Brown)

Pan-Fried Tuna Cakes with Yogurt-Caper Sauce

Makes 4 servings

¾ cup plain whole-milk yogurt, divided

2 tablespoons drained capers, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil, divided

2 medium shallots or ½ medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 5-ounce cans water-packed tuna, drained, flaked and lightly squeezed to remove excess water

1 large egg, beaten

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges to serve

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1. In a small bowl, stir together ½ cup of the yogurt, the capers and ¼ teaspoon pepper; set aside. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium, heat 1 tablespoon oil until shimmering. Add the shallots and ½ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl; reserve the skillet.

2. To the bowl with the shallots, add the tuna, egg, panko, lemon zest, cumin, ¼ teaspoon pepper and the remaining ¼ cup yogurt. Stir until well combined. Form into 8 balls and place on a baking sheet. Using your hands, press each ball into a 2½-inch patty.

3. In the same skillet over medium-high, heat the remaining3 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the patties, reduce to medium and cook until golden brown on the bottoms, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a wide spatula, flip the patties and cook until golden brown on the second sides, about another 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel– lined plate and sprinkle lightly with salt.

4. Transfer the tuna cakes to a serving platter and serve with the yogurt sauce and lemon wedges. If desired, garnish with hot sauce, finely chopped fresh cilantro or both.

Recipe from “Milk Street: Cook What You Have” (Voracious/Little, Brown)

Coconut Bars with Almonds and Chocolate

Makes 16 bars

1½ cups dark chocolate or semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips

½ cup dried cherries or dried cranberries or raisins, roughly chopped

2½ cups unsweetened shredded coconut

½ cup salted roasted almonds or cashews or pistachios, chopped

5 tablespoons salted butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon table salt

1. Heat the oven to 350 dfegrees with the rack in the middle position. Mist an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line the pan with a 14-inch length foil, folded widthwise so it fits neatly in the bottom of the pan; allow the excess to overhang the sides.

2. Distribute the chocolate chips in an even layer in the prepared pan. Put the pan in the oven and warm until the chocolate is softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and, using a silicone spatula, spread the chocolate in an even layer; set aside.

3. In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine the cherries and 1 tablespoon water. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 1 minute, stirring once halfway through. Stir again, then let cool slightly.

4. In a large bowl, stir together the coconut, nuts, butter and cherries. In the same bowl used to microwave the cherries, whisk together the eggs, vanilla and salt.

5. Add the egg mixture to the coconut mixture and stir until the ingredients are well combined. Transfer to the prepared pan and, using a spatula, lightly compact into an even layer. Bake until the surface is light golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes.

6. Cool in the pan on a wire rack until barely warm, about 45 minutes. Refrigerate uncovered until completely chilled and set, about 2 hours.

7. Remove the bars from the pan using the foil overhang as handles and set on a cutting board. Using a chef’s knife, cut into 16 squares, wiping the knife blade after each cut for the cleanest slices. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Recipe from “Milk Street: Cook What You Have” (Voracious/Little, Brown)

Related to this story

Most Popular

