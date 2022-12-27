Book aims to help cooks 'make a meal out of almost anything'

Pizzadilla with Tomatoes and Olives Makes one 12- to 13-inch pizzadilla 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved ½ medium red onion, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes 1 12- to 13-inch (burrito- size) flour tortilla 2 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded (½ cup) 2 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded (½ cup) ½ cup chopped pitted black olives Kosher salt and ground black pepper Optional garnish: Chopped fresh basil 1. Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a medium bowl, toss together the tomatoes, onion, 1 tablespoon oil, pepper flakes and a pinch each of salt and pepper. 2. In a 12-inch oven-safe skillet over medium, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil until barely smoking. Add the tortilla and, using a wide metal spatula, press it against the skillet; the edges of the tortilla will form a lip. Remove the pan from the heat. Sprinkle both cheeses onto the tortilla, then scatter on the tomato- onion mixture followed by the olives. 3. Place the skillet in the oven and bake until the tortilla is browned at the edges and the cheese is browned and bubbling, about 10 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven (the handle will be hot) and slide the pizzadilla onto a cutting board. Cut into wedges. Recipe from “Milk Street: Cook What You Have” (Voracious/Little, Brown)

Pan-Fried Tuna Cakes with Yogurt-Caper Sauce Makes 4 servings ¾ cup plain whole-milk yogurt, divided 2 tablespoons drained capers, chopped Kosher salt and ground black pepper 4 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil, divided 2 medium shallots or ½ medium yellow onion, finely chopped 2 5-ounce cans water-packed tuna, drained, flaked and lightly squeezed to remove excess water 1 large egg, beaten ½ cup panko breadcrumbs 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges to serve 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1. In a small bowl, stir together ½ cup of the yogurt, the capers and ¼ teaspoon pepper; set aside. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium, heat 1 tablespoon oil until shimmering. Add the shallots and ½ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl; reserve the skillet. 2. To the bowl with the shallots, add the tuna, egg, panko, lemon zest, cumin, ¼ teaspoon pepper and the remaining ¼ cup yogurt. Stir until well combined. Form into 8 balls and place on a baking sheet. Using your hands, press each ball into a 2½-inch patty. 3. In the same skillet over medium-high, heat the remaining3 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the patties, reduce to medium and cook until golden brown on the bottoms, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a wide spatula, flip the patties and cook until golden brown on the second sides, about another 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel– lined plate and sprinkle lightly with salt. 4. Transfer the tuna cakes to a serving platter and serve with the yogurt sauce and lemon wedges. If desired, garnish with hot sauce, finely chopped fresh cilantro or both. Recipe from “Milk Street: Cook What You Have” (Voracious/Little, Brown)