Book features favorite restaurant recipes tweaked for the Instant Pot

Pork dishes include two kinds of Asian ribs from P.F. Chang’s and pork barbacoa tostadas from Café Rio.

Fish entrees include Red Lobster’s steamed clams and lobster roll, and Zoe’s Kitchen’s cauliflower rice bowl with harissa salmon.

Sides include the roasted Brussels sprouts from Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, ranch-style beans from Hard Rock Cafe and seasoned rice from Outback.

Last but not least, the dessert chapter dishes up such sweets as The Melting Pot’s original chocolate fondue, Golden Corral’s bread pudding and four cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory.

All the recipes were specifically written for the Instant Pot — and because that’s not a common appliance in restaurants, for the most part Weinstein and Scarbrough “reverse-engineered” the recipes to make them work.

In doing so, the authors cherry-picked which recipe to recreate, because some — particularly deep-fried dishes — are not suitable for the Instant Pot.