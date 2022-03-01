 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book features favorite restaurant recipes tweaked for the Instant Pot
0 Comments

Book features favorite restaurant recipes tweaked for the Instant Pot

  • 0

Veteran cookbook authors Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough combine two popular recipe topics into one book in “Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes” (Voracious/$19.99)

The book dishes up 175 popular recipes from some of America’s favorite chain restaurants, all tweaked to be made in an Instant Pot.

The authors turn to a wide variety of restaurants, including P.F. Chang’s, Olive Garden, Cracker Barrel, Panera Bread, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Applebee’s, The Cheesecake Factory and Bob Evans.

Recipe chapters cover dips, soup, pasta, sides, entrees and desserts.

Dips include Chipotle’s queso blanco and Bonefish Grill’s imperial dip.

Among the soups are Panera’s broccoli cheddar, Chili’s chicken enchilada and Carrabba’s sausage and lentil.

Pasta includes P.F. Chang’s dan dan noodles, Pizza Hut’s Tuscan meaty marinara pasta and TGI Friday’s Cajun shrimp and chicken pasta.

Among the chicken entrées are Jason Deli’s chicken salad and Panda Express’s sweet fire chicken. The chapter on beef entrees offers such dishes as IKEA’s Swedish meatballs, Arby’s Greek gyros, Boston Market’s homestyle meatloaf and Cracker Barrel’s Sunday pot roast.

Pork dishes include two kinds of Asian ribs from P.F. Chang’s and pork barbacoa tostadas from Café Rio.

Fish entrees include Red Lobster’s steamed clams and lobster roll, and Zoe’s Kitchen’s cauliflower rice bowl with harissa salmon.

Sides include the roasted Brussels sprouts from Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, ranch-style beans from Hard Rock Cafe and seasoned rice from Outback.

Last but not least, the dessert chapter dishes up such sweets as The Melting Pot’s original chocolate fondue, Golden Corral’s bread pudding and four cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory.

All the recipes were specifically written for the Instant Pot — and because that’s not a common appliance in restaurants, for the most part Weinstein and Scarbrough “reverse-engineered” the recipes to make them work.

In doing so, the authors cherry-picked which recipe to recreate, because some — particularly deep-fried dishes — are not suitable for the Instant Pot.

The recipes they chose to include fall into two categories. The first come pretty darn close to mimicking the restaurant’s versions. These include The Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes and Applebee’s chicken tortilla soup. The second category tries to recreate the flavors of the originals, while taking a few liberties based on the limitations of the Instant Pot. They include P.F. Chang’s orange chicken, which the restaurant deep-fries, and Lupo’s spiedies, which the restaurant grills.

Weinstein and Scarbrough said this book is kind of an extension of “Instant Pot Bible: The Next Generation,” where they included about 20 copycat recipes.

Most of the recipes in the book use a combination of the Instant Pot’s sauté and pressure-cook functions to get the recipes to turn out just right.

Sometimes the authors take a shortcut here and there where it makes sense, but mostly they try to keep things as close to the originals as possible — which can mean long lists of ingredients or an extra step here or there.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Dan Dan Noodles With Ground Pork, Scallions, and Ginger

(Based on P.F. Chang’s China Bistro recipe)

Makes 4 servings

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 pound lean ground pork

8 medium scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced (2 cups)

2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced (2 teaspoons)

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons thick red chile paste, preferably sambal oelek

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup dry white wine, such as a California chardonnay

4 cups (1 quart) chicken broth

1 pound raw dried spaghetti

Shredded fresh cucumber, for garnishing Bean sprouts, for garnishing

Minced stemmed

1. Set Instant Pot on Saute for 10 minutes. As the pot heats, warm the oil in the insert set in a 5-, 6-, 8-, or 10-quart Instant Pot. Crumble in the ground pork and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes.

2. Stir in the scallions, ginger, garlic, brown sugar, chile paste, and hoisin sauce until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Stir in the soy sauce and wine, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the insert.

3. Pour in the broth and stir well. Continue cooking until the liquid in the pot is steamy but not simmering, about 2 minutes.

4. Lay the spaghetti on top of the sauce in a crosshatch pattern using four to six layers:

For a 5-, 6-, or 8-quart pot, break the dried spaghetti into halves to get the pieces to fit and lie flat.

For a 10-quart pot, leave the noodles as they are, still arranging them in a crosshatch pattern.

5. Gently press the spaghetti into the sauce without pressing it to the bottom of the pot. Upper pieces of spaghetti will not be in the sauce. Turn off the Sauté function and lock the lid onto the pot.

6. Turn on Pressure Cook setting on high for 5 minutes for Max pots, 6 minutes for other models.

7. When the pot has finished cooking, use the quick-release method to bring the pot’s pressure back to normal. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker.

8. Switch to Sauté and sauté 5 minutes.

9. As the sauce comes to a simmer, use a fork to break up the spaghetti, stirring it into the sauce. Continue cooking, stirring quite frequently, until the sauce has reduced to a somewhat thickened sauce, about 2 minutes. Turn off the Sauté function and use hot pads or silicone baking mitts to transfer the (hot!) insert to a nearby wire rack to stop the cooking. Cool for a couple of minutes, then stir well. Serve warm, garnished with shredded cucumber, bean sprouts, and minced cilantro.

Recipe from “Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes” (Voracious/Little Brown)

Pasta e Fagioli With Ground Beef and Fresh Basil

(Based on an Olive Garden recipe)

Makes 6 servings

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound lean ground beef, at least 93% lean or more

1 medium yellow or white onion, peeled and chopped (1 cup)

2 medium celery stalks, chopped (½ cup)

1 medium carrot, peeled and chopped (1/3 cup)

4 cups (1 quart) chicken broth

One 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes

packed in juice (3½ cups)

One 15-ounce can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed (1¾ cups)

One 15-ounce can of cannellini beans, drained and rinsed (1¾ cups)

6 ounces raw dried ditalini or tubetti pasta (that is, tiny pasta tubes or slightly longer tubes)

3 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced (1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning spice blend

½ teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Thinly sliced fresh basil leaves, for garnishing

Finely grated or shredded Parmigiano- Reggiano, for garnishing

1. Turn Instant Pot to Sauté. Set for 10 minutes.

2. As the pot heats, warm the oil in the insert set in a 5-, 6-, 8-, or 10-quart Instant Pot. Crumble in the ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes.

3. Stir in the onion, celery, and carrot. Cook, stirring often, until the onion softens, about 3 minutes. Pour in the broth and scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the insert.

4. Stir in the tomatoes (with their juice), the kidney beans, cannellini beans, pasta, garlic, Italian seasoning blend, salt, and pepper until well combined. Turn off the SAUTÉ function and lock the lid onto the cooker.

5. Turn to Pressure Cook on high and set for 8 minutes for Max pots, 10 minutes for other pots.

6. When the pot has finished cooking, use the quick-release method to bring the pressure back to normal. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Stir well, then serve hot with fresh basil and finely grated or shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano as a garnish over the servings.

Recipe from “Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes” (Voracious/Little Brown)

Sunday Pot Roast with Carrots and Potatoes

(Based on a Cracker Barrel recipe)

Makes 6 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into six equal chunks (about 6 ounces each)

1½ teaspoons table salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 medium red onion, peeled and very roughly chopped (11/4 cups)

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced (2 teaspoons)

1½ cups beef broth

1 tablespoon dried parsley 1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground sage

½ teaspoon ground allspice

3 medium yellow potatoes, quartered

3 medium carrots, peeled and quartered widthwise

3 medium celery stalks, quartered widthwise

6 small Roma or plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1. Turn on Sauté function and set for 15 minutes.

2. As the pot heats, warm the oil in the insert set in a 5-, 6-, or

8-quart Instant Pot. Season the beef with the salt and pepper. Add the chunks and brown well, turning occasionally, about 8 minutes.

3. Add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently for 1 minute, just until aromatic. Pour in the broth and scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the insert (turning the pieces of beef this way and that). Stir in the parsley, oregano, sage, and allspice. Turn off the Sauté function and lock the lid onto the cooker.

4. Switch to Pressure Cook on high and set for 40 minutes for Max pots and 45 minutes for other pots, with the Keep Warm setting off.

5. When the pot has finished cooking, turn it off and let the pressure return to normal naturally, about 30 minutes. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Transfer the chunks of beef to a nearby cutting board. Add the potatoes, carrots, celery, and tomatoes to the sauce. Stir well and lock the lid back onto the pot.

6. Set Pressure Cook on high for 18 minutes with the Keep Warm setting off.

7. When pot has finished cooking for the second time, use the quick-release method to bring pressure back to normal. Unlatch the lid and open the cookier. Return the chunks of beef to the pot.

8. Turn on Sauté function and set for 5 minutes. As the sauce comes to a simmer, whisk cornstarch and water in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk this slurry into the simmering sauce and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 1 minute. Turn off the Sauté function and use hot pads or silicone baking mats to transfer the hot insert to a nearby wire rack to stop the cooking. Serve in bowls with lots of sauce and vegetables around the meat.

Recipe from “Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes” (Voracious/Little Brown)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Morena Baccarin opens up about failed 'Avengers' audition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert