Book urges cooks to delve into authentic Thai flavors and ingredients

My Classic Pad Thai
Makes 2 servings
For the noodles:
3 to 4 cups soaked medium rice stick noodles, or fresh
For the sauce:
4 tablespoons fish sauce
3 tablespoons tamarind paste (See Note)
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
4 tablespoons white sugar
For the pad Thai:
2 tablespoons canola or other high-temperature cooking oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons packaged shredded sweetened radish
1 teaspoon dried shrimp
½ cup savory baked tofu, cut into slices
2 eggs
½ cup thin strips of chicken breast or thigh
10 large–medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon paprika, for color
3 scallions, cut into 3-inch julienne
¼ cup chopped dry-roasted unsalted peanuts, divided
1 cup bean sprouts
1. If you’re using dry noodles, soak them in a large bowl of warm water for about an hour. The water should be about 90 degrees. The noodles will start to absorb water and loosen up. Drain them well, reserving some of the soaking water to adjust the texture later if needed, and set aside. If you're using fresh noodles, you can just open the package and add them to the pan at the appropriate time.
2. To make the sauce, combine the fish sauce, tamarind concentrate, lime juice, vinegar and sugar in a small bowl. Make sure to stir well until the sugar dissolves. Set aside.
3. Heat a wok or skillet over high heat for about 1 minute, until hot. Add the oil and swirl it to coat the pan completely. When you see wisps of white smoke, add the garlic and stir-fry for about 5 seconds. Add the radish, dried shrimp and tofu and stir-fry until they begin to get fragrant, about 1 minute.
4. Push the ingredients in the wok to one side and let the oil settle in the center of the pan. Crack the eggs into the pan and add the chicken. As the eggs start to fry, just pierce the yolks to let them ooze. Fold the chicken and eggs over, scrape any bits that are starting to stick and cook for about 30 seconds or until the eggs begin to set. 5. Now stir everything together to combine it all in the pan. Add the fresh shrimp and cook for about 30 seconds, until they just start to turn color and become opaque. Add the soaked (and drained) rice noodles and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the noodles become soft. Add the reserved sauce mixture and the paprika and fold together until the paprika evenly colors the noodles and all the liquid is absorbed, about 2 minutes.
6. Place the scallions in the center of the noodles, and then spoon some of the noodles over the scallions to cover and let steam for 30 seconds. Stir in 3 tablespoons (24 g) of the peanuts. Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with the bean sprouts and remaining peanuts.
Note: Tamarind paste is sold in Asian and Indian markets and the international aisle of some supermarkets. Substitutes include pomegranate molasses, or a mixe of lime juice or vinegar with brown sugar.
Recipe from “101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die” (Page Street Publishing)
Street-Style Basil Pork (Krapow Moo Sap)
Makes 4 servings
4 tablespoons canola or other high-temperature cooking oil
12 ounces ground pork (ideally coarse ground)
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 to 4 fresh Thai chilies, minced
2 cups green beans, cut into ¼-inch slices
1 cup chicken stock
2 tablespoons sweet soy sauce (or regular soy sauce mixed with ½ teaspoon of molasses or brown sugar)
1½ tablespoons fish sauce
1½ tablespoons oyster sauce
2 teaspoons msg (or more soy sauce)
2 cups holy or sweet basil leaves, loosely packed
1 teaspoon white pepper
Cooked jasmine rice, for serving
Fried runny eggs, for serving
1. Heat a heavy-bottomed 9- to 11-inch pan over high heat for about 1 minute to preheat. Swirl in the oil, making sure to touch every inch of the pan. When you see wisps of white smoke, add the ground pork and start to press down to spread it across the pan. You want maximum coverage to use the pan’s surface area to start the browning. Allow it to cook without stirring or breaking up the meat.
2. After about 1 to 2 minutes, the bottom of the pork will be light to medium brown. Fold the pork over, making sure the raw side sears for another 2 minutes. When the second side is light to medium brown, start breaking the pork into smaller bits. Add the garlic, Thai chilies and chopped beans to the pan and stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes, until the garlic starts to brown and the beans turn from leathery to bright green.
3. Stir in the chicken stock and use it to scrape up any delicious bits stuck to the pan. The stock will boil and start to reduce. Reduce the stock by half, stirring occasionally, for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the sweet soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce and msg until well incorporated. Let the sauce stay at a boil and continue to reduce until it thickens into a beautiful gravy.
4. Stir in the basil leaves during the last 30 seconds, but don’t let the sauce over-reduce; you want a decent amount of gravy left in the pan. Divide among plates and top with white pepper. Serve with rice and fried eggs.
Recipe from “101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die” (Page Street Publishing)
Thai Cashew Chicken (Gai Pad Med Mamuang Himaphan)
Makes 2 servings
2 cups canola or other high-temperature cooking oil
½ cup raw cashews
6 to 8 dried Thai chilies
2 cloves garlic, minced
12 ounces chicken breast or boneless thigh, thinly sliced
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Pinch white pepper
½ onion, halved, then sliced with the grain
½ red bell pepper, cut into batonnet (¼-by-2 inch sticks)
½ green bell pepper, cut into batonnet
2 tablespoons chili paste in soybean oil
2 tablespoons oyster sauce
1 tablespoon Thai black soy sauce (or a mixture of regular soy sauce with molasses or brown sugar)
Cooked jasmine rice, for serving
1. Add the cooking oil to a medium pan and heat to 350 degrees. Carefully drop the cashews and chilies into the oil and fry for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. The chilies will turn bright red and the cashews should be golden brown. Drain them well and set aside. Discard all but about2 tablespoons of oil from the pan.
2. To the same pan, add the garlic and cook until light brown and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the chicken and stir-fry for about 1 minute, until the outside is seared and it is cooked to about medium, but not yet fully cooked.
3. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper, stir the onion and bell peppers into the pan and cook until the onion and peppers are light brown and soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chilies and cashews and stir-fry for about 1 more minute until all ingredients are combined and hot.
4. Pour in the chili paste in soybean oil, oyster sauce and black soy sauce and stir-fry until all the flavors combine and the sauce reduces to a glaze, about 1 minute. Taste and adjust any of the seasonings if you'd like, then serve over a bed of hot rice.
Pro Tip: To cut the peppers into batonnet, this is simply a shape like a French fry, about ¼ inch thick x 4 inches long.
Recipe from “101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die” (Page Street Publishing)
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!