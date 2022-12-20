Book urges cooks to delve into authentic Thai flavors and ingredients

My Classic Pad Thai

Makes 2 servings

For the noodles:

3 to 4 cups soaked medium rice stick noodles, or fresh

For the sauce:

4 tablespoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons tamarind paste (See Note)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

4 tablespoons white sugar

For the pad Thai:

2 tablespoons canola or other high-temperature cooking oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons packaged shredded sweetened radish

1 teaspoon dried shrimp

½ cup savory baked tofu, cut into slices

2 eggs

½ cup thin strips of chicken breast or thigh

10 large–medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon paprika, for color

3 scallions, cut into 3-inch julienne

¼ cup chopped dry-roasted unsalted peanuts, divided

1 cup bean sprouts

1. If you’re using dry noodles, soak them in a large bowl of warm water for about an hour. The water should be about 90 degrees. The noodles will start to absorb water and loosen up. Drain them well, reserving some of the soaking water to adjust the texture later if needed, and set aside. If you're using fresh noodles, you can just open the package and add them to the pan at the appropriate time.

2. To make the sauce, combine the fish sauce, tamarind concentrate, lime juice, vinegar and sugar in a small bowl. Make sure to stir well until the sugar dissolves. Set aside.

3. Heat a wok or skillet over high heat for about 1 minute, until hot. Add the oil and swirl it to coat the pan completely. When you see wisps of white smoke, add the garlic and stir-fry for about 5 seconds. Add the radish, dried shrimp and tofu and stir-fry until they begin to get fragrant, about 1 minute.

4. Push the ingredients in the wok to one side and let the oil settle in the center of the pan. Crack the eggs into the pan and add the chicken. As the eggs start to fry, just pierce the yolks to let them ooze. Fold the chicken and eggs over, scrape any bits that are starting to stick and cook for about 30 seconds or until the eggs begin to set. 5. Now stir everything together to combine it all in the pan. Add the fresh shrimp and cook for about 30 seconds, until they just start to turn color and become opaque. Add the soaked (and drained) rice noodles and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the noodles become soft. Add the reserved sauce mixture and the paprika and fold together until the paprika evenly colors the noodles and all the liquid is absorbed, about 2 minutes.

6. Place the scallions in the center of the noodles, and then spoon some of the noodles over the scallions to cover and let steam for 30 seconds. Stir in 3 tablespoons (24 g) of the peanuts. Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with the bean sprouts and remaining peanuts.

Note: Tamarind paste is sold in Asian and Indian markets and the international aisle of some supermarkets. Substitutes include pomegranate molasses, or a mixe of lime juice or vinegar with brown sugar.

Recipe from “101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die” (Page Street Publishing)