Bookmarks to sponsor Vivian Howard online cookbook event
Vivian Howard

Chef and author Vivian Howard will hold an online event at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 for her new book, "This Will Make It Taste Good."

 Little, Brown

Bookmarks will sponsor an online event with Vivian Howard at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in support of her new cookbook, "This Will Make It Taste Good" ($35, Little, Brown).

Bookmarks, a nonprofit in Winston-Salem that runs a bookstore and holds an annual book festival, calls this a "pay-what-you-can" event. Admission is either the purchase of the book or a donation of any amount through Bookmarks' website.

Vivian Howard is the author of "Deep Run Roots" and the host of two public-television shows, "A Chef's Life" and "Somewhere South."

She also is the chef-owner of Chef and the Farmer in Kinston and other restaurants.

"This Will Make It Taste Good" focuses on helping home cooks improve through the use of 10 "flavor heroes" that include such things as roasted, spiced notes and a garlicky herb paste. It also includes a handful or two of recipes that incorporate these flavor heroes.

To buy a copy of the book or make a donation, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/vivian-howard.

 Replacements, Ltd.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

