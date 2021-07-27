Bourdain documentary playing at Aperture

Morgan Neville’s highly anticipated documentary about chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain is now playing at Aperture Cinema in Winston-Salem.

Bourdain rose to success on his off-the-cuff, larger-than-life personality, and the documentary “Roadrunner” plays to that strength.

And though the movie wears its rock ’n’ roll bravado on its sleeve – and blasts it through its soundtrack – it still may leave viewers wondering, “Who was this guy?” and, more important, “Why did he come to such a sad end?”

Neville offers some clues. But Bourdain’s suicide June 8, 2018 at age 61 naturally raises questions. And, aside from a half-hearted suggestion that Bourdain was distraught over a love affair, Neville doesn’t really provide much in the way of answers.

What Neville does do is show people the Bourdain we all thought we knew, and the one we loved: irreverent, funny, opinionated, and always up for a good meal and a new experience. The movie features many clips of Bourdain being Bourdain (as well as 45 seconds of AI cloning of Bourdain’s voice for narration), plus many post-humous interviews with close friends and colleagues .