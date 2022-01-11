Boutique and wellness cafe opens on Trade Street

Two yoga and wellness enthusiasts have opened a café and boutique at 612 N. Trade St., sharing space with Wildlight Wellness Collective.

Pamela Luzardo and Bita Salem opened La Luz & Co. in December after having met in a yoga class at Wildlight.

“I started taking yoga and meditation when my mom passed away in November 2019. And it really helped me with my grief. So this is something dear to my heart,” said Salem, a full-time math tutor.

Luzardo also owns the building and is one of the yoga instructors at Wildlight, a separate business owned by Jeremy Grace. “I started studying yoga about five years ago when I was going through a transition in my life,” Luzardo said. “Then Bita and I both took one of Jeremy’s classes, and we struck up a conversation.”

La Luz is a boutique on one side that sells clothing, jewelry, essential oils and other items. Luzardo said they focus on selling items that are ethically or sustainably made, whether local or global. Items include saris from recycled fabrics in India and handbags handcrafted by indigenous women in Colombia, Luzardo’s home country.