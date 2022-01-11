Boutique and wellness cafe opens on Trade Street

Two yoga and wellness enthusiasts have opened a café and boutique at 612 N. Trade St., sharing space with Wildlight Wellness Collective.
Pamela Luzardo and Bita Salem opened La Luz & Co. in December after having met in a yoga class at Wildlight.
“I started taking yoga and meditation when my mom passed away in November 2019. And it really helped me with my grief. So this is something dear to my heart,” said Salem, a full-time math tutor.
Luzardo also owns the building and is one of the yoga instructors at Wildlight, a separate business owned by Jeremy Grace. “I started studying yoga about five years ago when I was going through a transition in my life,” Luzardo said. “Then Bita and I both took one of Jeremy’s classes, and we struck up a conversation.”
La Luz is a boutique on one side that sells clothing, jewelry, essential oils and other items. Luzardo said they focus on selling items that are ethically or sustainably made, whether local or global. Items include saris from recycled fabrics in India and handbags handcrafted by indigenous women in Colombia, Luzardo’s home country.
The other side of La Luz is a café that sells coffee, tea and a variety of other drinks — mostly supplemented with ingredients designed to promote health and wellness.
“We have offerings that are similar to what you get in any coffee shop, but our specialty drinks use these superfood powders,” Luzardo said.
Customers can get a regular pour-over coffee, espresso, tea or chai latte. But they also can get tea, coffee and other drinks that have powders and concentrates containing ingredients associated with wellness.
La Luz is using local companies Magic Beans Coffee and Vita Pour for its coffee and tea. Its wellness powders and concentrates come from Anima Mundi, a company based in Costa Rica.
Everything in the café is plant-based. Nondairy milks include almond, oat and macadamia.
La Luz Latte is espresso with house-made rose and cardamom syrups, coconut cream and dirty rose chai collagen booster (associated with bone and joint, nail and hair strength and more).
Mucuna Rose Matcha combines matcha with rose powder (associated with anti-inflammatory properties) and mucuna (associated with stress reduction, lower cholesterol and more) as well as a “euphoria elixir for added mood boost.”
The café offers a handful of cacao elixirs. Mushroom Mocha Milk is described as nourishing and immune boosting. Sleeping Beauty is recommended for relaxation and sleep.
Other elixirs include Golden Sun Milk, made with a nondairy milk of your choice, it includes turmeric, cardamom, lavender, and more for what is described as an energizing, stress-relieving, anti-inflammatory effect.
La Luz also sells a few snacks, including energy balls, date bars, muffins and cookies.
La Luz replaces the Wild Alchemy Bar that closed down here during the pandemic. Some longtime residents also may remember Bubbling Well Bead and Tea Bar that operated in this space years before, when it shared space with Golden Flower Tai Chi Center.
Luzardo and Salem said they felt that the space needed a café again. “It just felt like something was missing,” Luzardo said. “Our tagline is mindfulness is a lifestyle — whether you are putting something in your body or buying something for your home.”
“It’s important to us to have community,” Salem said. “We wanted to have this platform for people to come and connect.”
