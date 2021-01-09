Brasstown Chocolate is keeping it hands-on in new home on Country Club

Brasstown Chocolate, which has been making bean-to-bar chocolate in Winston-Salem since 2011, has a new home.

Owners Rom Still and Barbara Price open the doors of their 1,000-square-foot space at 5029 Country Club Road in Club Haven Shopping Center on Dec. 12.

Still began making his chocolate under the name It’s Chocolate in 2011. It was a wholesale business, selling at just a couple of selective shops around town, until 2016, when Still and Price opened a small 700-square-foot shop in the events building at West End Millworks. By that time, the name had changed to Brasstown.

In 2018, Brasstown announced that it would move to a spot on Trade Street in the Downtown Arts District, but those plans fell through.

Brasstown closed its Millworks location this summer as it worked on renovating the new location but kept selling chocolate at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market, Angelina’s Teas, Wine Merchants/Vin 205 and the Lowes Foods on Robinhood Road. It continues to sell chocolate at those locations — though it will take a break from the farmers market during the winter months.

Brasstown also had a small retail spot in Old Salem Museums & Gardens, which remains closed because of the pandemic.