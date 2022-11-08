Breakfast/brunch now on the menu at historic Shaffner Inn

The Founders Restaurant at Shaffner Inn opened Nov. 1, and it is now offering breakfast or brunch six days a week.

The restaurant will operate in conjunction with the inn, located in the historic 1907 Henry Shaffner House at 150 S. Marshall St. It also will cater parties at the inn and offer special pop-up dinners in the evenings.

Kelli Elliott, who formerly operated the Cornerstone Café at Heather Hills Golf Course, is Founders’ director of food and beverage operations at the Shaffner Inn, which was bought last year and restored by Lou Baldwin, Eric Alspaugh and Cory Pignone.

The Shaffner has been open as an inn since the new owners took over but previously had served food only to overnight guests.

Elliott said that Founders will stick to a generally Southern menu. “I’m a Georgia girl, so it will definitely be a lot of Southern,” she said.

Breakfast and brunch menus overlap quite a bit, offering the same breakfast dishes. But the brunch menu adds sandwiches and salads.

Most entrees run from $12 to $15. The only item over $15 is the shrimp and grits at $22, made with applewood bacon, andouille sausage, cheese, scallions and a chardonnay cream reduction.

Other entrees include Texas Pete hot honey chicken and waffles, and an open-face Monte Cristo waffle. The latter includes turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and raspberry Dijon drizzle.

There also are omelets and classic and smoked-salmon eggs Benedicts.

Lighter “healthy bites” on the menu include cilantro lime lettuce wraps, yogurt parfait and avocado toast.

Items such as eggs, grits, toast, homestyle potatoes and fruits are available a la carte.

Brunch salads include a house salad ($6); chef’s salad ($13); Buffalo chicken ($15.95); and pecan, strawberry and spinach ($13). Salad add-ons include fried or grilled chicken ($5), salmon ($6), chicken salad ($5), blackened or grilled shrimp ($5), avocado ($3) and bacon ($3).

The brunch menu has five sandwiches: club grinder ($13), BLT ($11), Texas Pete chicken biscuit ($7), chicken salad ($10), and shrimp po’ boy ($14).

There’s also a cocktail menu that includes several takes on mimosas and mojitos, plus wines by the glass or bottle.

Elliott also plans to expand hours soon. “At the end of the first month, we will be moving toward brunch six days a week,” she said.

Though Founders is generally reserving evenings for catered private events, it will have an occasional pop-up dinner for the public.

“That’s why we’re not really doing a true dinner service … because there’s so much opportunity with the venue and catering,” Elliott said. “But we will be offering the community a themed dinner once a month. And that will begin in January with our New Year’s Eve party, which is going to a be Roaring Twenties, Great Gatsby party.”