The western side of Winston-Salem is set to get its first brewery.

Jordan DuBois has rented a 3,000-square-foot building at Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road and plans to turn it into Brouwerij DuBois.

The building, 5601 and 5603 Country Club, formerly housed a Subway restaurant on one side and a convenience store and more recently Outdoor Creations landscape business.

“We’re going to put the taproom on the Subway side and then have the brewery on the other side,” said DuBois, who is working with his girlfriend, Cassie Taylor, on the project.

DuBois said he got interested in home brewing about 2015, later helped out in the early days of Gypsy Road Brewing, then worked at the Beer Den of Lowes Foods on Robinhood. Currently, he has been working in Lowes’ home office in beer and wine marketing.

“So I’ve been involved in craft beer about eight years,” he said.

The brewery name is Dutch for Dubois Brewery. “My great-grandfather emigrated from Belgium — and he lived for a while in Flanders. They speak Dutch,” DuBois said.

He said he plans to create what he called a farmhouse brewery — small and cozy without the industrial vibe of many city breweries.

“We’re going to be small. It’s going to cozy and quaint and rustic,” he said.

He plans to make a wide variety of beers, including lagers, saisons and sours. “And we’ll have some long-term barrel aging and mixed fermentation.”

He said he will use a one-barrel system, sometimes double- or triple-batching, but always making relatively small batches to be sold exclusively at the brewery.

“And we’ll have some guest taps and wines,” he said.

He hopes to start construction in June with an eye toward opening in early fall.

For more information, visit brouwerijdubois.com.