Several local breweries are planning a Winston-Salem Brewery Crawl on Aug. 22 and 23.
Participating breweries are Joymongers Barrel Hall, Incendiary Brewing, Radar Brewing, Wise Man Brewing and Fiddlin' Fish.
Participants will be able to visit the breweries between noon and 6 p.m. each day.
Tickets, which cost $42, include three beer tickets, custom T-shirt, pint glass (to the first 100 people to sign up) as well as brewery schwas and access to raffles.
The crawl is being organized in conjunction with Junction 311 Endurance Sports.
Tickets are available through runsignup.com.
