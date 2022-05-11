 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brews-A-Palooza set for May 22 in Kernersville

The second annual Kernersville Brews-A-Palooza will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 22 in the parking lot of Kernersville Brewing Company, 221 N. Main St., Kernersville.

The event, organized by Kernersville Brewing and Martin Bradley Plumbing, will feature live music, craft beer, food trucks and other vendors.

Live music will be provided by Triple Crossed, Papa Soul and Huckleberry Shyne.

Among more than a dozen food trucks will be JJ"s Cuban, Smoke City Cooking, Yank's Franks, Twin City Minis, Agueybana El Bravo and You Drive Me Crepe-Z.

Vendors will include Old South Kettle Corn, Green Plant Lady, Spoon Rings By Rach, Nana's Gnomes, Savage Roasters, Opal's Candies, Kernersville Makers Alliance and more.

