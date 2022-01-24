 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broad Branch releases new single-barrel bourbon
Broad Branch Distillery, based in Winston-Salem, has released the Big Winston Bourbon 5yr Bottled in Bond (BiB) Single Barrel.

Broad Branch Distillery, based in Winston-Salem, has released the Big Winston Bourbon 5yr Bottled in Bond (BiB) Single Barrel.

"This exclusive barrel was filled with pot still whiskey from the distillery’s earliest bourbon runs. It will be the oldest bourbon offered for sale by Broad Branch to date," the company said in a press release.

This release is being sold exclusively through the distillery's tasting room at 756 N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

This non-chill filtered bourbon is 100 proof, and has "aromas of sweet stone fruits and vanilla cream with flavors of caramel and bananas," the company said.

The bourbon is available in limited quantities. The price is $59.95 for a 750-ml bottle.

For more information, visit www.broadbranchdistillery.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

