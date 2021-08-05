Bubble tea shop opens in Whitaker Square. Here's what to expect from the Asian fusion menu.

Momo Ashi Tea & Snack Bar originated in Flushing in Queens, N.Y., in 2016, and is now located nearby Bayside. Ho said that Momo Ashi’s founder, Fiona Cheng, a native of Taiwan, is a good friend of her sister’s. After seeing the Momo Ashi concept in New York, Ho and Luttrell approached Cheng about reproducing it here. “She has a passion for boba tea. We thought it might be OK because this is far away from the other location,” Luttrell said. “So we explained to her about the location and everything, and she’s trusting us with her baby.”

Ho and Luttrell said they have an agreement with Cheng to use the name, logo and concept — including the pink decor and signature cat and dog illustrations. “We went to her New York store for training, and we order our equipment and materials from her,” Ho said.

Bubble tea goes by many names — including bobo tea, bobo juice, boba tea and pearl milk tea — and comes in many forms. But it essentially is chilled, sweetened milk tea with black tapioca pearls (or balls) in it. Fruit or fruit juice is a popular addition.

Bubble tea’s origin is somewhat fuzzy, but most people agree that it originated in Taiwan in the 1980s. One story is that the owner of a teahouse imitated the Japanese way of making iced coffee with tea, and then stirred a sweetened pudding with tapioca balls into the iced tea.