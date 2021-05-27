Bubble tea shop to open in Whitaker Square

A new bubble tea shop is set to open soon at 1961 N. Peacehaven Road in the Whitaker Square shopping center.

Miki Ho and Lila Luttrell plan to open Momo Ashi in the next month or so in the space formerly occupied by Café Vara Du. The café closed last October during the pandemic after only a year in operation.

Ho, who is from Hong Kong, and Luttrell, who is from Indonesia, said they are both veteran employees of Japanese restaurants. But this is their first venture as owners.

Bubble tea goes by many names – including bobo tea, bobo juice and pearl milk tea - and comes in many forms. But it essentially is chilled, sweetened milk tea with black tapioca pearls (or balls) in it. Fruit or fruit juice is a popular addition.

Bubble tea’s somewhat fuzzy, but most people seem to agree that it originated in Taiwan in the 1980s. One story is that the owner of a teahouse imitated the Japanese way of making iced coffee with tea, and then stirred a sweetened pudding with tapioca balls into the iced tea.

Whatever its origin, bubble tea quickly spread throughout Asia, and in recent years has been trendy in the United States.