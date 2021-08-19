Budbreak festival to return to Mount Airy Aug. 28

The Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival will return to Mount Airy on Aug. 28.

The 11th annual festival, which was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 downtown.

The festival will feature more than a dozen area wineries and breweries, as well as food and live music. New participants this year include the Vineyard & Winery at Catawba Farms of Newton, Golden Road Vineyards of State Road, Hidden Vineyard of Dobson, Midsummer Brewing of Westfield and Stardust Cellars of Wilkesboro.

Returning wineries and breweries include Foothills Brewing of Winston-Salem, Herrera Vineyards of Dobson, Old North State Winery of Mount Airy, Round Peak Vineyards of Mount Airy, Shelton Vineyards of Dobson, Skull Camp Brewing of Elkin, Surry Cellars of Dobson.

Local restaurant 13 Bones will be selling barbecue and more from its food truck, and restaurants along Main Street will be open for business.

Music will be provided by the Will Jones Band, which plays Americana and country.