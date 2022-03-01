Burger restaurant coming to Innovation Quarter

Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, a restaurant in Mooresville, plans to open its second location in Winston-Salem. The company is currently waiting on permits so it can start construction inside a space at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Fourth Street in the Bailey South building in Innovation Quarter.

Entrepreneur Michal Bay, a native of Turkey (or, he likes to say, Mesopotamia), is the owner of Barcelona Burger, which is one of two restaurants he owns inside Mooresville’s Merino Mill, which he also owns and has renovated. (Bay also owned and began renovations in the Hanesbrands Weeks Plant in Winston-Salem for a short period.)

Barcelona Burger, which opened in 2017, has a relatively small menu of burgers, rotisserie chicken, hot dogs and salads. It also offers local and international beers on 20 taps, as well as wine.

“The menu is fresh beef, certified Angus beef, fresh vegetables, clean and very simple,” Bay said. “The chicken is free-range chicken, salt and pepper — that’s it.”

Bay said he started Alino’s Pizzeria and Barcelona Burger mainly as a way to fill Merino Mill, where he also operates a furniture store and antique market.