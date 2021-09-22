Burger Week lets readers vote on their favorite creations in the Triad

When you think of a burger, it’s pretty obvious that there should be a bun, a patty, cheese, toppings and some sauces.
But what you do with it after that? The sky is the limit.
In Myrtle Beach, S.C., there’s a burger shack called Riverside Cafe on 21st Avenue. The last time I went there, I had a Fried Mac and Cheese Burger.
Sounds weird, I know, but it was topped with American cheese and a breaded loaf of fried mac and cheese. The mac and cheese was the kind we ate as kids, and it was a really good burger with a blast from the past.
It wasn’t a gourmet creation, but the flavors worked well together, and you could just tell that its creation was somebody’s light-bulb moment.
When I worked at the Griffin Daily News in Griffin, Ga., I frequented Griffith’s Drive-In. The family-owned restaurant served pretty basic burgers, but when you do it well, why would you do anything any different?
There, I liked their chili cheeseburger. The juicy patty was topped with cheese and was sitting on top of a pile of chili. The bottom bun always got soggy, so the first thing I did was turn it upside down to save the integrity of the burger, as well as whatever shirt I was wearing.
I still have family in Georgia, so I can get to Griffith’s every once in a while. It’s a go-to spot when I’m there.
As I recalled these burger memories, I asked my husband about some of his favorite burger memories.
“I liked this place in Cooperstown called The Pit,” he said.
The Pit was in the basement of the stately Tunnicliff Inn, which opened in 1802 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Jeff worked at the Freeman’s Journal newspaper, and the burger joint was a short walk from there.
“The inn is 498 feet from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum,” Jeff said. “And the newspaper office was in the alley behind the hall of fame.”
“You didn’t drive there,” he said. “You’d never find a place to park. We walked there all the time for lunch.”
His favorite was the Blues Burger. It was a beef patty with melted blue cheese. It included a balsamic glaze and was nestled on a brioche bun.
“The flavors matched up really well,” he said of the creation.
Talking about The Pit took Jeff back to college at St. Bonaventure University near Olean, N.Y.
“I don’t know what it is with me and burgers from hotels, but I also loved the burgers at The Burton,” Jeff said.
The Burton used to be a small hotel but is now a bar and grill in Allegany, N.Y. He said it was a long but easy walk from the college campus.
“(The burger) was a half-pound of beef with your choice of cheese,” he said. “I always got Swiss. But the best part was the salted bun which was buttered and toasted.”
Clearly, good burgers have a tendency to stick to your memory as well as they stick to your ribs.
Local restaurants have no doubt spent time thinking about how flavors meld together and what kind of mood or memory or sensation they might create.
Enter Burger Week.
The News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal teamed up and asked area restaurants to create an off-menu burger to compete against other eateries. The burgers cost $10, and we’ve set up a link for our readers to vote for their favorite.
Here are some of the ingredients you’ll find on these special creations:
pimento cheese
jalapeños
bacon jam
brie cheese
fried avocado
pork belly
saffron aioli
grit cakes
buffalo mozzarella
habañero mayo
herbed cream cheese
crab mac and cheese
fried pickles
beef brisket
onion rings
pancetta
ground pork
succotash
maple syrup
pineapple bits
fried okra
poblano crema
hummus
cowboy candy
Kim Mills is features and entertainment editor for the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record.