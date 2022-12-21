Butcher & Bull hires new chef

Butcher & Bull, a restaurant in the Winston-Salem Marriott Hotel at 425 N. Cherry St., recently hired Mitchell Nicks as its executive chef.

Nicks is the former owner of three restaurants in Greensboro: Pastiche, Muse and Avenue. He worked briefly for Earl's last year, and most recently was the chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University.

Nicks also has served as executive chef at the former Peak City Grill, executive chef at Green Valley Grill & O. Henry Hotel, and executive chef at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. He has a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from Johnson and Wales University and a degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team player and a wonderful addition to our professional staff,” Butcher & Bull general manager Chris Hammer said. “He is highly skilled in all aspects of a professional kitchen, including food preparation, line work, staff training, banquet experience and operations. Mitch already has made some incredibly good additions to our Butcher & Bull menu, and I invite everyone to come in soon to experience contemporary steak house food at its finest.”

Butcher & Bull bills itself as a contemporary steakhouse.

For more information, visit butcherandbull.com.