 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Butcher's Block closes store in Innovation Quarter

  • 0

The Butcher's Block meat market opened on Fifth Street downtown in 2021

The Butcher’s Block, a combination butcher and food market in Innovation Quarter, closed permanently on Dec. 31, after less than two years in business.

Butcher's Block

Wagyu beef at The Butcher's Block (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 031721-wsj-fea-foodlead

In a Facebook post, the company said that though it is closing its Winston-Salem store, it will keep open its original store in Lexington.

The company did not give any reasons for the closing, but said that it planned to open other locations “in the near future.”

Butcher's Block

The Butcher's Block has opened at 247 E. 5th St. on the ground floor of the Link Apartment building in the Innovation Quarter. 

Eric Everhart open The Butcher’s Block in Lexington in 2017, offering a variety of meat, poultry and seafood. It specializes in meats cut to order, in-house. The store also carries a limited selection of produce, as well as such items as seasonings, sauces, cheese, crackers and chocolate. Though the beef, pork and poultry are not local, many other items in the store are.

Everhart followed the same formula in Winston-Salem, opening in March 2021 near the corner of Fifth and Patterson, next to Debeen Espresso on the first floor of a new Link Apartments building in the heart of Innovation Quarter.

People are also reading…

Butcher's Block

Eric Everhart, owner of The Butcher's Block at 247 E. 5th St. on the ground floor of the Link Apartment building in Innovation Quarter.

At the time, Everhart said he was eager to open in Winston-Salem because he felt that no other retailers were quite like The Butcher’s Block.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Celebrities set to wed in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert