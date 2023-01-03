Butcher's Block closes store in Innovation Quarter

The Butcher’s Block, a combination butcher and food market in Innovation Quarter, closed permanently on Dec. 31, after less than two years in business.

In a Facebook post, the company said that though it is closing its Winston-Salem store, it will keep open its original store in Lexington.

The company did not give any reasons for the closing, but said that it planned to open other locations “in the near future.”

Eric Everhart open The Butcher’s Block in Lexington in 2017, offering a variety of meat, poultry and seafood. It specializes in meats cut to order, in-house. The store also carries a limited selection of produce, as well as such items as seasonings, sauces, cheese, crackers and chocolate. Though the beef, pork and poultry are not local, many other items in the store are.

Everhart followed the same formula in Winston-Salem, opening in March 2021 near the corner of Fifth and Patterson, next to Debeen Espresso on the first floor of a new Link Apartments building in the heart of Innovation Quarter.

At the time, Everhart said he was eager to open in Winston-Salem because he felt that no other retailers were quite like The Butcher’s Block.