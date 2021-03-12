Butcher's Block opens in Innovation Quarter

“Wagyu is definitely for special occasions, but we actually sell a lot of it,” Everhart said. “The most we ever sold to one person was $2,500 worth.”

Pork products include thick-cut chops, several types of bacon and baby back ribs.

Chicken is available in whole fryers, quarters, breasts, thighs and wings. The store also prepares stuffed breasts in-house ($7.49-$78.99) with such fillings as asparagus and Cordon Bleu (and cheese).

The seafood selection includes Carolina Gold oysters by the bushel ($120), or in any amount. There’s also fresh N.C. shrimp ($15.99/pound) and N.C. trout ($16.99) as well as tuna, salmon and other items.

The store has a limited selection of produce, including potatoes and salad greens.

It sells quite a few seasonings and sauces, along with cheeses, crackers, chocolate and other items. Though the beef, pork and poultry are not local, many other items in the store are.

“We try to support North Carolina as much as possible,” Everhart said.

Butcher’s Block sells a full line of Ashe cheese, including cheddar, gouda, hoop and more. It has Queen Charlotte brand pimento cheese.