Butcher's Block opens in Innovation Quarter

Winston-Salem has a new meat market. The Butcher’s Block opened March 8 at 247 E. Fifth Street downtown in the ground floor of the Link Apartments building in the Innovation Quarter, next door to DeBeen Espresso.
This is the second location for The Butcher’s Block. Owner Eric Everhart opened his first store in Lexington in 2017.
Butcher’s Block specializes in meats cut in house, which allows it to offer meats cut to order. “We offer restaurant-quality custom cuts,” Everhart said.
The store sells a wide variety of beef, pork and chicken. It also has a full selection of fresh seafood.
The store has many certified Angus beef cuts, starting with 80% lean ground beef ($4.99 a pound) and going up to New York strip ($18.99), tomahawk steaks ($24.99) and prime filet ($39.99).
The store also carries Wagyu (pronounced wah-gyoo) beef imported from Japan. This luxury beef is known for its heavy fat marbling and rich taste. Butcher’s Block has Wagyu rib-eye for $180 a pound and Wagyu filet for $190 a pound.
“Wagyu is definitely for special occasions, but we actually sell a lot of it,” Everhart said. “The most we ever sold to one person was $2,500 worth.”
Pork products include thick-cut chops, several types of bacon and baby back ribs.
Chicken is available in whole fryers, quarters, breasts, thighs and wings. The store also prepares stuffed breasts in-house ($7.49-$78.99) with such fillings as asparagus and Cordon Bleu (and cheese).
The seafood selection includes Carolina Gold oysters by the bushel ($120), or in any amount. There’s also fresh N.C. shrimp ($15.99/pound) and N.C. trout ($16.99) as well as tuna, salmon and other items.
The store has a limited selection of produce, including potatoes and salad greens.
It sells quite a few seasonings and sauces, along with cheeses, crackers, chocolate and other items. Though the beef, pork and poultry are not local, many other items in the store are.
“We try to support North Carolina as much as possible,” Everhart said.
Butcher’s Block sells a full line of Ashe cheese, including cheddar, gouda, hoop and more. It has Queen Charlotte brand pimento cheese.
It carries Chad’s Carolina Corn from Greensboro. Other local products include White Owl grain-free granola from Lexington, Cackalacky sauces and spiced nuts from Pittsboro, Spicer’s barbecue sauces and seasonings from Denton, Spicewalla spices from Asheville and Richard’s Delicious Seasoning from Browns Summit. “That’s our No. 1 best-selling seasoning,” Everhart said of Richard’s.
Everhart, 49, said he started in the business as a teenager, bagging groceries, and gradually worked his way up at such stores as Food Lion, Bi-Lo and Fresh Market.
He said he had had his sights set on Winston-Salem for some time, and didn’t hesitate to sign a lease during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I always wanted to come to Winston-Salem, because no one else was doing exactly what we were doing,” he said.
The pandemic did slow him down a little – he originally hoped to open last fall. “COVID kind of slowed everything down – from inspections to equipment,” he said.
But he said that his Lexington store has done well during the pandemic, so he feels hopeful that the Winston-Salem store will do well, too. “Business has been phenomenal. We had a 120% increase last month (over February 2020).”
