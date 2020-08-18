Bygood Coffee is planning to open at the end of August at 301 Brookstown Ave. in the space formerly occupied by Twin City Hive Coffee Lounge.
Twin City Hive closed this spring during the pandemic and relocated to Gibsonville.
Bygood Coffee is owned by Darrell and Abbey Garner, who are relocating Bygood from Long Island, N.Y.
“I went to N.C. Central (University), and I have a lot of family in the Winston-Salem area. I spent a lot of summers in North Carolina,” Darrell Garner said.
“If you look at Winston-Salem, you don’t have a lot of roasters here,” Garner said. "It’s a family city. It’s an up and coming city.”
Garner will be roasting his own coffee. He said that his wife will be selling loose-leaf teas in the shop. The shop also will sell smoothies.
Pam Cager, the owner of 3 Layers Cakery on Liberty Street, will provide baked goods to the coffee shop.
Garner said he hopes to have a grand opening on Aug. 28.
