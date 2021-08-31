 Skip to main content
Cackalacky introduces Pepper Powder seasoning blend
Cackalacky Pepper Powder

 Courtesy of Cackalacky

Cackalacky, based in Pittsboro, has introduced a new Pepper Powder inspired by its signature Famously Original Pepper Sauce.

The Pepper Powder is a seasoning that was developed especially for use as a dry rub for grilled foods.

The company recommends for wings, burgers and barbecue. It also can be used in omelets, chili, tacos, seafood salads and even cocktails.

Cackalacky was founded about 20 years ago in North Carolina. Besides its Famously Original Pepper Sauce and Pepper Powder, it makes several other sauces, spiced peanuts and spiced coffee.

For more information, visit https://cackalacky.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

