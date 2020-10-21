Cafe Vara Du closes after just one year

Café Vara Du, 1961 N. Peacehaven Road, has permanently closed.

In a brief message on its Facebook page, the company said, “While it was a short-lived chapter in time, we cherished every moment our wonderful customers and incredible team had throughout this journey. Thanks for the memories!”

In an interview, owner George Memory did not attribute the closing to the coronavirus pandemic but said that the café depended upon a certain volume to be successful. “The model that we had was kind of a numbers game. To make it survivable, we needed high traffic,” he said.

Café Vara Du opened in September 2019 in Whitaker Square shopping center next to the UPS Store. It was a new concept for Memory, who founded Organix Juice Bars in 2015. Café Vara Du offered not only the cold-pressed juices popularized at Organix, but also coffee, smoothies, toasts, waffle pops and ice cream.

Memory said that the two Organix stores, at 1941 New Garden Road in Greensboro and 1318 S. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem, will remain open. They also now offer delivery, which has been popular with customers.

“We do delivery three days a week now,” Memory said. “I don’t anticipate changing that, even after they have a (COVID019) vaccine.”

@mhastingsWSJ

