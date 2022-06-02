Camino reopens on Fourth Street after renovation

Camino Bakery has reopened its Fourth Street location after a months-long renovation.

Camino reopened at 310-B Fourth Street downtown on June 1. It shut down that location on Valentine's Day, but for the past few months, the bakery and coffee shop had been open in temporary quarters next door at 310-A Fourth (home of the currently closed Local 27101).

A major part of the renovation was to tear down a wall and add several hundred square feet to the customer area of the shop, so it now has more seating. The renovation also improves the flow of foot traffic in the shop, said Matthew Allivato, manager of the Fourth Street location.

The shop now has about 50 seats inside, as well as about 40 outside. Other work included raising part of the ceiling and adding a second door on the western side of the shop.

“The main reason we did is we had this storage area that wasn’t really being used,” Allivato said. “We used to have an oven in here, but then we acquired a production facility.”

That facility is a 10,000-square-foot building on Poplar Street that does all the baking for its two main retail locations, on Fourth, at 300 Marshall St. (at the corner of Brookstown Avenue), as well as for its wholesale clients and retail locations at Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The renovated Camino on Fourth has the same menu of baked goods and coffee drinks. And it is again serving beer and wine, something it did not do in its temporary space.

Current hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Allivato said he is hoping to expand the evening hours in the near future.

For more information, visit www.caminobakery.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

