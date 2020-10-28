Can turkey and stuffing flavor make candy corn taste better? Um, no

So the taste of candy corn really is sweet — plain-old generic sugary sweet.

Brach’s is trying to change that, though, by introducing new flavors.

A Mellowcreme Autumn Mix has cocoa powder in some pieces — and you can taste it. The Autumn Mix also has some larger pieces in the shape of pumpkins.

There’s also Caramel Candy Corn with added natural and artificial flavors and caramel color for a not surprisingly artificial caramel taste — but more flavor than the classic candy corn.

Straying further from the classic non-flavor is Brach’s Sour Haunted Tropics Candy Corn. This also has natural and artificial flavors as well as citric acid (for the sour) and a variety of colors, including green and pinkish red. They also have a sugary coating on the outside. Still sweet but with a noticeable tang in some of the pieces — these are said to represent the flavors of watermelon, pineapple, banana, kiwi, mango and tropical punch — though the package doesn’t indicate which is which so you’re on your own to decide. The acidity makes these taste a little less sweet, kind of a good thing. But, at the same time, they resemble candy corn only in their triangular shape.