Can turkey and stuffing flavor make candy corn taste better? Um, no

Candy corn is one of those staples of Halloween that has been around forever — since 1888, in fact, when the Wunderle Candy Co. introduced it.
But for many of us, candy corn is not high on our list of favorite Halloween candies.
Candy corn has taken the No. 1 spot in the list of worst Halloween candies two years in a row at Candystore.com.
In a list of the top Halloween candies on thrilllist.com last month, candy corn didn’t crack the Top 30. In a 2017 list on fivethirtyeight.com, candy corn came in at 67.
Still, the National Confectioners Association says that we buy 35 million pounds of the stuff each year.
In fact, many of us who like candy corn like it as much if more for its looks than anything else. It’s nice and colorful with the appropriate fall and Halloween colors. A bowl on a coffee table makes a nice decoration. It also works great as a garnish on all manner of Halloween treats — especially against a brown chocolate background.
But taste? Meh, we say. After all, candy corn doesn’t really have a taste. The top three ingredients are sugar, corn syrup and confectioner’s glaze in candy corn from Brach’s, said to be the world’s largest manufacturer of candy corn. Buried in the list, among the dyes and artificial flavors, are sesame oil and honey, but I challenge anyone to ID those flavors in a blind tasting.
So the taste of candy corn really is sweet — plain-old generic sugary sweet.
Brach’s is trying to change that, though, by introducing new flavors.
A Mellowcreme Autumn Mix has cocoa powder in some pieces — and you can taste it. The Autumn Mix also has some larger pieces in the shape of pumpkins.
There’s also Caramel Candy Corn with added natural and artificial flavors and caramel color for a not surprisingly artificial caramel taste — but more flavor than the classic candy corn.
Straying further from the classic non-flavor is Brach’s Sour Haunted Tropics Candy Corn. This also has natural and artificial flavors as well as citric acid (for the sour) and a variety of colors, including green and pinkish red. They also have a sugary coating on the outside. Still sweet but with a noticeable tang in some of the pieces — these are said to represent the flavors of watermelon, pineapple, banana, kiwi, mango and tropical punch — though the package doesn’t indicate which is which so you’re on your own to decide. The acidity makes these taste a little less sweet, kind of a good thing. But, at the same time, they resemble candy corn only in their triangular shape.
Finally, we come to Brach’s newest creation: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. That’s right. This package purports to contain candy corn that tastes like roasted turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots and sweet potato pie — all achieved with more natural and artificial flavors and coloring. The green one does taste vaguely vegetal like green beans. The reddish pink one — the best of the bunch — has to be cranberry. The white one with a yellow-orange base has a ginger accent — or is that supposed to be cinnamon. Unfortunately, you’ll know when you get the brownish turkey one — if you’re like me, you’ll have to spit it out.
The best part of all this is that you and your family can make a game out of guessing which flavor is which.
So I have to admit that the Turkey Dinner Candy Corn has some novelty appeal. What it doesn’t have is good taste.
I sometimes admire food company efforts to broaden their product line with new ideas. Then, again, such efforts often take a seriously sharp wrong turn.
Unfortunately, I think candy corn is staying high up on that list of the worst.
