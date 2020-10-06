Canteen has reopened in downtown Winston-Salem with new concept. Plus, you can trade a (healthy) houseplant for a beer.

Canteen Market & Bistro reopened Oct. 1 with a new name and concept.

Owner Claire Calvin announced in a Facebook video that Canteen, at 411 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem, is becoming Canteen Still Life. It now is a coffee and wine bar with limited food service instead of a full-service restaurant and market.

"It’s really going to be a place where you can come in and have snacks, have a little light lunch, and sit with a friend or bring your laptop and work during the day, have a glass of wine in the evening,” Calvin said in the video.

Canteen has been closed for most of the pandemic. Calvin has continued to operate The Porch Kitchen & Cantina at 840 Millworks St. Her third restaurant, Alma Mexicana at 492 N. Patterson Ave., was open part of the spring and summer but is currently closed with plans to reopen in the spring.

Canteen has counter service and sells such pre-made foods as muffins, salads, soups and sandwiches. There also are some of the Porch’s Tex-Mex favorites, such as enchiladas, that people can grab from a refrigerated case and heat up at Canteen or take home.

“There will be substantial food, but it won’t really be a restaurant,” she said.