Caponata offers a little taste of summer as fall begins

Summer is gone now, but why not have one last lingering taste of it with this recipe for caponata?

This is a Sicilian vegetable stew or compote that slightly resembles Provencal ratatouille, but while both are tomato-rich stews consisting of a bounty of summer vegetables and aromatics influenced by their geography, they diverge from there. Ratatouille typically includes a variety of vegetables, such as eggplant, squash and peppers, and is bright and restrained in its summery balance. Caponata, on the other hand, is feistier and more fragrant, with a decidedly sweet and sour or agrodolce nod to its Italian roots and Greek and Moorish influence. And because it is fine with canned tomatoes, it can be enjoyed almost any time of year.

You do need fresh eggplant for this dish. Eggplant is the dominant vegetable in caponata, cooked until golden and squidgy, and punctuated with briny olives and capers, laced with vinegar, and refreshed with sweet raisins and honey.

Caponata is traditionally served as an appetizer on toasted bread or crostini or as a side dish. It’s also a bright garnish for fish and poultry. If possible, make caponata a day in advance and refrigerate overnight to allow the flavors to develop.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.