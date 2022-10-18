Carolina Heritage Vineyard has new owners

Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Winery, North Carolina’s first certified organic vineyard, has new owners/

Patrick and Wendy McNabb recently bought the winery from founders Clyde and Pat Colwell.

The McNabbs said they plan to continue the organic farming practices at Carolina Heritage, which was founded in 2005.

The McNabbs moved from Boca Raton to take over the winery. Patrick McNabb, who also works for a sustainable packaging company, will oversee the farm and business end. Wendy McNabb, a former an environmental science instructor, will be the winemaker.

As of now, the McNabbs plan to continue growing the existing French-American hybrids and native muscadine grapes on the property.

The winery also will continue to host live music and to rent the on-site farmhouse to guests.

New tasting-room hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday to Monday.

For more information, visit www.CarolinaHeritageVineyards.com.