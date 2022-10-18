 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Carolina Heritage Vineyard has new owners

  • 0
Patrick and Wendy McNabb

Patrick and Wendy McNabb have bought Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Winery in Elkin from founders Clyde and Pat Colwell.

 Courtesy of Carolina Heritage Vineyard

 Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Winery, North Carolina’s first certified organic vineyard, has new owners/

Patrick and Wendy McNabb recently bought the winery from founders Clyde and Pat Colwell.

The McNabbs said they plan to continue the organic farming practices at Carolina Heritage, which was founded in 2005.

The McNabbs moved from Boca Raton to take over the winery. Patrick McNabb, who also works for a sustainable packaging company, will oversee the farm and business end. Wendy McNabb, a former an environmental science instructor, will be the winemaker.

As of now, the McNabbs plan to continue growing the existing French-American hybrids and native muscadine grapes on the property.

The winery also will continue to host live music and to rent the on-site farmhouse to guests.

People are also reading…

New tasting-room hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday to Monday. 

For more information, visit www.CarolinaHeritageVineyards.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California bakery creates a life-sized Han Solo out of bread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert