The Harvest Market is no longer just a market, or just a coop. Twin City Catering Co. moved into the space in March and now has been offering hot lunches to go five days a week.

Harvest Market opened in October as a for-profit affiliate of the nonprofit SHARE, Inc. in a project spearheaded by the Rev. Gary Williams and the Rev. Willard Bass Jr.

Williams and Bass opened the store to help with food deserts in our community, and they set up the market to operate both as a regular grocery store and as a coop.

As part of their construction plans for the store, they installed a large commercial kitchen with the idea that they would contract with a chef to independently run some form of restaurant.

It took some time, but Williams and Bass eventually met Shanta Hauser-Faison, a popular caterer and the woman behind Rosey Bloom’s Collard Greens, a local product sold in area stores and online.

Hauser-Faison worked for more than 10 years as a chef in hotels, in particular doing hotel event catering, and she eventually struck out on her own, opening Twin City Catering Co.

“I was the first chef at the Enterprise Center,” Hauser-Faison said, using the center’s shared-use commercial kitchen. At first, much of her catering was for events at the center, but gradually her business has grown – as has the demand for renting space in the center’s kitchen.

“I had got to the point where I had outgrown the Enterprise Center, but in the restaurant business it’s hard to find a space – and it costs so much to upgrade a kitchen,” she said.

For a while now, she had been looking for a bigger and better location where she didn’t have to share kitchen time or space. And that’s what Harvest Market offered her.

Twin City Catering Co. Café is open for lunch five days a week, offering hot meals to go. But it’s just one of the ways Hauser-Faison is using the space. She now manufactures Rosey Bloom’s Collard Greens and does all of the cooking for her catering jobs there.

The kitchen is very large by restaurant standards. Hauser-Faison now has a separate dishwashing room, a walk-in cooler and even a walk-in freezer – all things she didn’t have before. She also has the space all to herself – unlike the Enterprise Center, where many caterers and others shared the kitchen, renting blocks of time here and there.

For the café, Hauser-Faison is preparing one or two entrees each day, along with four or five sides. The offerings change from day to day, but generally follow a weekly schedule. The café’s current menu has chicken Alfredo and turkey Salisbury steak on Tuesdays, wings on Wednesdays, salmon and stewed beef on Thursdays, and rosemary chicken and roasted pork chops on Saturdays. “On Fridays, we try to change it up. We usually have a theme. We did Italian one week. We did Asian. We did Caribbean jerk,” Hauser-Faison said.

Twin City Catering Co. Café Address: 635A Peters Creek Parkway (West Salem Shopping Center), Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103 Phone: 336-283-3299, ext. 210 Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday Website: twincitycateringco.com Instagram: @twincitycateringcocafe

“The sides change, too, but we always try to have sweet-potato casserole, because we don’t make desserts.”

Sides may include cabbage, pan-fried corn, mixed sautéed vegetables, collards, mac ’n’ cheese, green beans and more.

Most of the food is sold by the pound at a price of $7.99. but there are some exceptions. The Friday specials typically go for $8.99 a pound.

And when salmon is featured, a plate costs $13.99 with rice, two sides and sweet tea.

Wings also are priced separately: $6.99 for six or $11.99 for 12. And Faison usually offers several flavors, including honey, jerk, Buffalo and lemon pepper.

There’s also a cold case that, depending on the day, may include such items as cucumber salad and chicken salad.

“We make everything fresh from scratch the day of,” Hauser-Faison said. What isn’t sold off the hot line that day is packaged and chilled and placed in a refrigerated case for sale in the next day or so. “We’re closed on Sunday and Monday, but people can still come in (to the market) and get something then,” Hauser-Faison said.

She also has been making arrangements to donate any older but still fresh food to local nonprofits that help feed those in need.

Though Harvest Market is still new and trying to develop a customer base, Hauser-Faison said she has been busy.

“Because I have so many (catering) clients, they are coming to us, once they find out we’re here,” she said. “And a lot of people who work in the strip center are coming in, too. Some of them are coming in every day and we’ve already getting to know their names. So I think Harvest Market is starting to get more traffic.”

The arrangement could be a win-win for both the market and café, and having the café certainly could help Harvest Market stand out among competing grocery stores.

For Hauser-Faison, the arrangement offers her a chance to diversify and expand her businesses. She said she already has hired six people, including two dishwashers and an assistant to check her emails and keep her on track. She has even “hired” her husband, Cedrik Faison, who has his own brand-development business (and designed the Rosey Bloom logo and packaging).

“He brought me flowers the first day (the café was open) and he’s been here ever since,” she said with a laugh.

Now Cedrik Faison is often working the counter, helping customers so his wife can concentrate on all her other tasks.

Hauser-Faison has catering jobs booked into October, she said, but she’s still getting requests every week.

And she has plans to boost production of collard greens from 500 jars a month to 2,000 or 3,000 jars. “Big box stores have reached out to us, but we couldn’t meet their numbers before, because we didn’t have the kitchen space.”

She now has a kitchen where she can simultaneously operate and expand these businesses.

“We have the hot food for the grocery store. We have the kitchen for the catering. And we also have a manufacturing space to make the collard greens – so it’s like three entities in one location.”